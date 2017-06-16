Pay dispute continues to cloud Bangladesh tour

Cricket Australia has announced a schedule and squad for the trip to Bangladesh but uncertainty about the two-Test tour continues on two fronts.

Steve Smith and fellow stars will be out of contract at the end of this month and the ongoing pay dispute is no closer to a resolution.

There were discussions this week between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) but the revenue-sharing model issue remained the stumbling block.

CA has outlined its desire to scrap the model that has shaped players’ salaries for 20 years, wanting greater flexibility. Players have declared they will do whatever it takes to ensure that does not happen.

Australia’s Test squad is due to land on August 18 in Bangladesh. The tour risks becoming a farce if CA and the ACA can’t agree on a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), or a suitable temporary measure, before then.

“The players love representing their country and want nothing more than to get that opportunity against Bangladesh,” ACA boss Alistair Nicholson said.

“But the reality is all international players are unemployed come 1st July if there is no MoU in place; Cricket Australia seem to be ignoring this reality.

“The players can’t tour if they are unemployed.

“We are committed to getting an MoU, including a revenue share for all players, finalised by June 30.”

Players might also harbour security concerns. The advice from Foreign Affairs is for citizens to “reconsider your need to travel” to Bangladesh.

The series was originally planned for 2015. It was delayed because of advice on the risk of a terrorist attack on Australian nationals.

England toured Bangladesh last year without incident. Australia have been guaranteed the same level of ‘head of state’ security.

“Players selected for this tour will continue to receive regular security status updates prior to travelling,” CA high-performance manager Pat Howard said.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Bangladesh government have provided satisfactory levels of assurance and security for this tour to proceed at this stage.

“We will continue to work with them to finalise plans but also monitor advice from government agencies and our own security advisors.

“Our number one priority will always be the safety and security of our players and support staff.”