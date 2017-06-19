 

AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 13

    Twelve weeks into the season and about all we know is that every team is flawed.

    1.GWS Giants
    Last week: 1
    Ladder: 2

    Their injury list looks to have gotten longer even during their bye week. Yikes.

    2.Adelaide
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 1

    Beautifully placed.

    3.Geelong
    Last week: 3
    Ladder: 3

    After three weeks of home cooking the Cats got a reminder of what it’s like to be on the wrong side of a home-ground advantage. Will be better with the return of Tom Hawkins.

    4.Port Adelaide
    Last week: 4
    Ladder: 4

    That was about as ho-hum as 40-point wins get.

    5.Melbourne
    Last week: 7
    Ladder: 5

    Regardless of what the Dogs are, that was a legitimate performance. They’re tough and talented, these Demons – and the fast Etihad track suits them beautifully.

    6.Richmond
    Last week: 6
    Ladder: 6

    It’s easier to “lol Tigers”, but they were beaten by a team that’s playing good football. Familiar problems emerging with the lower end of their best-22, however.

    7.West Coast
    Last week: 8
    Ladder: 7

    Without their best (and most important) player, the Eagles knocked off a good side. It was a win full of character, and could have been even better if they’d made the most of their chances.

    8.Western Bulldogs
    Last week: 5
    Ladder: 9

    The ineptitude of their attack is infecting every other element of the Dogs’ play. A mile off the pace at the moment.

    9.Essendon
    Last week: 9
    Ladder: 8

    Nothing to see here.

    10.St Kilda
    Last week: 10
    Ladder: 10

    Ugly wins are still wins.

    11.Sydney Swans
    Last week: 13
    Ladder: 12

    Their form over the past six weeks has been as good as anyone’s. Right back in this season.

    12.Collingwood
    Last week: 11
    Ladder: 13

    Huge game coming out of their bye against Port Adelaide. It could well define their season.

    13.Fremantle
    Last week: 12
    Ladder: 11

    Needed the week off as much as anyone.

    14.Carlton
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 15

    Brendon Bolton is a genius. I’m not yet prepared for a world where Liam Jones is a gun defender.

    15.North Melbourne
    Last week: 14
    Ladder: 16

    In a lot of ways, this season is going perfectly for North – on track for 6-8 wins and a top-five pick.

    16.Gold Coast
    Last week: 15
    Ladder: 14

    Boy are the Suns flakey. Michael Barlow’s injury sucks.

    17.Hawthorn
    Last week: 17
    Ladder: 17

    I wonder what Clarko was scheming on his week off.

    18.Brisbane Lions
    Last week: 18
    Ladder: 18

    Far from disgraced themselves against Port Adelaide, but as yet these Lions aren’t ready to mix it with good teams for four quarters. Dayne Zorko is one of the first selected in the All-Australian team right now.

