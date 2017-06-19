AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 13

Twelve weeks into the season and about all we know is that every team is flawed.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 2

Their injury list looks to have gotten longer even during their bye week. Yikes.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 1

Beautifully placed.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 3

After three weeks of home cooking the Cats got a reminder of what it’s like to be on the wrong side of a home-ground advantage. Will be better with the return of Tom Hawkins.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 4

That was about as ho-hum as 40-point wins get.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 5

Regardless of what the Dogs are, that was a legitimate performance. They’re tough and talented, these Demons – and the fast Etihad track suits them beautifully.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 6

It’s easier to “lol Tigers”, but they were beaten by a team that’s playing good football. Familiar problems emerging with the lower end of their best-22, however.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 7

Without their best (and most important) player, the Eagles knocked off a good side. It was a win full of character, and could have been even better if they’d made the most of their chances.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 9

The ineptitude of their attack is infecting every other element of the Dogs’ play. A mile off the pace at the moment.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 8

Nothing to see here.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 10

Ugly wins are still wins.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 12

Their form over the past six weeks has been as good as anyone’s. Right back in this season.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 13

Huge game coming out of their bye against Port Adelaide. It could well define their season.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 11

Needed the week off as much as anyone.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 15

Brendon Bolton is a genius. I’m not yet prepared for a world where Liam Jones is a gun defender.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 16

In a lot of ways, this season is going perfectly for North – on track for 6-8 wins and a top-five pick.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 14

Boy are the Suns flakey. Michael Barlow’s injury sucks.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 17

I wonder what Clarko was scheming on his week off.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

Far from disgraced themselves against Port Adelaide, but as yet these Lions aren’t ready to mix it with good teams for four quarters. Dayne Zorko is one of the first selected in the All-Australian team right now.