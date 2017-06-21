State of Origin 2017 kick-off bingo: When will Game 2 actually start?

The State of Origin kick-off time is just about impossible to predict. So, with that in mind, we’re opening the floor to all suggestions and asking one simple question with another edition of kick-off bingo: what time will Origin 2 actually start?

The scheduled Origin kick off time for Game 2 is 8pm. However, that’s unlikely to fool anybody (unless you’ve been living under a rock, that is).

The last time State of Origin kicked off at the advertised time was… we’re not sure. For example, Game 1 this year was also scheduled to begin at 8pm, but it actually kicked off at 8:16pm.

State of Origin Game 2 coverage

So, we want to hear when you think the game is going to get underway. Will we see a repeat of the 8:16 kick-off time? Could we be in for a rare treat and see the game start on time? Or will we go back to the bad old days of the action not beginning until after 8:20.

To give you a bit of extra help, the opening game last year kicked off at 8:21pm, Game 2 began at 8:23pm and Game 3 got underway at the earlier time of 8:15pm (AEST).

Of course, Game 3 last year and presumably Game 1 this year got underway so early because of the pressure heaped on by fans and the media alike, who were sick of games starting 20 minutes later than the scheduled time.

8:15 and 8:16 isn’t a whole heap better, but it’s an improvement. The question now is whether we are going to stick with that trend or go back in the other direction.

So, let us know on the form below your prediction for the kick-off time for Game 2 of the 2017 State of Origin series and leave your answer in the comments section below. We’ll have an update with the results at 7:30pm (AEST) this evening in the lead-up to the game.