State of Origin 2017 Game 2 highlights: Thurston heroics seal famous win

Match Highlights: The Queensland Maroons have bounced back in State of Origin Game 2 against a disappointing New South Wales Blues side.

It was all New South Wales in the first half as they jumped out to a 16-6 lead at half time.

The Blues run rampant over a flat Queensland outfit – Brett Morris, Jarryd Hayne and Mitchell Pearce all crossing over in the first forty minutes.

Uncharacteristic mistakes by the usually reliable Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk meant New South Wales went into the sheds full of confidence and sensing a series victory.

But the Blues dropped their bundle in the final half hour as the Queenslanders stormed home with two unanswered tries.

Johnathan Thurston kicked a clutch conversion in the 78th minute to give the Maroons a two-point lead.

Needing a try to win the game, Boyd Cordner’s men could only dish up two insipid sets of six as Queensland sent the series to a historic decider.

Dane Gagai was outstanding for Queensland, crossing over for the first and last tries and consistently punching holes in the New South Wales defence.

Andrew Johns was furious with the New South Wales performance after the game, unleashing a furious tirade after the Blues’ collapse.