Two lightning-quick tries put NSW in the ascendancy

The NSW Blues have jumped out into a healthy lead with two tries in as many minutes against the Queensland Maroons in the first half of Game 2 of State of Origin.

The Blues scored three tries in a row after conceding the first points of the game.

After Jarryd Hayne scored in the left corner to equalise, Brett Morris was then the man to find the line for the Blues thanks to a line break from James Maloney.

Maloney was able to throw the dummy and sneak his head through the line before drawing in the final defender and giving it away to Morris who only had Dane Gagai to beat in cover defence.

Barely 90 seconds later, Mitchell Pearce crossed over to extend the lead as NSW took it end to end off the kickoff.

James Tedesco broke into back play thanks to a short ball from Jake Trbojevic.

Tedesco used his pace to draw in Slater before firing off the pass to Pearce. The halfback took it the final 30 metres untouched to score his first of the game and second of the series.

The two tries gave the Blues a 16-6 lead at halftime.