Round 14 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 22 Jun 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 14 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks

7:50pm Thursday 22 June, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

IN: Luke Brown

OUT: Riley Knight (Omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Luke Hodge, Grant Birchall, Ryan Schoenmakers, Luke Breust

OUT: Josh Gibson (Groin), Brendan Whitecross, Kade Stewart, James Cousins (Omitted)

Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers

7:50pm Friday 23 June, SCG

Sydney Swans

IN: Oliver Florent, Lewis Melican

OUT: Zak Jones (Suspension), Harry Marsh (Omitted)

Essendon Bombers

IN: Shaun McKernan, Kyle Langford

OUT: Cale Hooker (Hand), David Myers (Omitted)

Collingwood Magpies vs Port Adelaide Power

1:45pm Saturday 24 June, MCG

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Tyson Goldsack, Ben Reid

OUT: Josh Smith, Matthew Scharenberg (Omitted)

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Jasper Pittard

OUT: Jared Polec (Hamstring)

Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants

4:35pm Saturday 24 June, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Alex Witherden, Rohan Bewick

OUT: Marco Paparone (Omitted), Ryan Hardwood (Foot)

NEW: Alex Witherden

GWS Giants

IN: Nick Haynes

OUT: Harry Perryman (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

7:25pm Saturday 24 June, Etihad Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Tom Campbell, Jack Redpath

OUT: Lin Jong (Knee), Tob Boyd (Calf)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Andrew Swallow, Jamie Macmillan, Majak Daw

OUT: Kayne Turner (Knee), Lachlan Hansen, Jed Anderson (Omitted)

West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons

7:40pm Saturday 24 June, Domain Stadium

West Coast Eagles

IN: Josh Hill, Malcom Karpany

OUT: Mark LeCras (Hip), Jackson Nelson (Hamstring)

Melbourne Demons

IN: Max Gawn, Billy Stretch

OUT: Nathan Jones (Leg), Jack Watts (Hamstring)

Geelong Cats vs Fremantle Dockers

1:10pm Sunday 25 June, Simonds Stadium

Geelong Cats

IN: Tom Hawkins, Mark Blicavs, Jordan Cunico, George Horlin-Smith

OUT: Nakia Cockatoo (Hamstring)

(three to be omitted)

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Hayden Ballantyne, Sean Darcy, Griffin Logue, Ethan Hughes, Nick Suban, Josh Deluca

OUT: Jonathan Griffn (Calf), Brady Grey (Hamstring), Cameron Sutcliffe (Omitted)

NEW: Sean Darcy, Josh Deluca

(three to be omitted)

Richmond Tigers vs Carlton Blues

3:20pm Sunday 25 June, MCG

Richmond Tigers

IN: Ben Lennon, Oleg Markov, Ivan Maric

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

Carlton Blues

IN: Bille Smedts, Sam Kerridge, Nick Graham, Jarrod Pickett

OUT: Tom Williamson (Back)

(three to be omitted)

St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns

4:40pm Sunday 25 June, Etihad Stadium

St Kilda Saints

IN: Shane Savage, Jack Steele, Patrick McCartin

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Jarrod Harbrow, Callum Ah Chee, Brayden Fiorini, Touk Miller, Rory Thompson, Darcy Macpherson, Matt Shaw

OUT: Brandon Matera (Foot), Michael Barlow (Leg), Aaron Hall (Hamstring), Matt Rosa (Suspension)

(three to be omitted)