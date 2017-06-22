Round 14 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 14 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks
7:50pm Thursday 22 June, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Crows
IN: Luke Brown
OUT: Riley Knight (Omitted)
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Luke Hodge, Grant Birchall, Ryan Schoenmakers, Luke Breust
OUT: Josh Gibson (Groin), Brendan Whitecross, Kade Stewart, James Cousins (Omitted)
Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers
7:50pm Friday 23 June, SCG
Sydney Swans
IN: Oliver Florent, Lewis Melican
OUT: Zak Jones (Suspension), Harry Marsh (Omitted)
Essendon Bombers
IN: Shaun McKernan, Kyle Langford
OUT: Cale Hooker (Hand), David Myers (Omitted)
Collingwood Magpies vs Port Adelaide Power
1:45pm Saturday 24 June, MCG
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Tyson Goldsack, Ben Reid
OUT: Josh Smith, Matthew Scharenberg (Omitted)
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Jasper Pittard
OUT: Jared Polec (Hamstring)
Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants
4:35pm Saturday 24 June, Gabba
Brisbane Lions
IN: Alex Witherden, Rohan Bewick
OUT: Marco Paparone (Omitted), Ryan Hardwood (Foot)
NEW: Alex Witherden
GWS Giants
IN: Nick Haynes
OUT: Harry Perryman (Omitted)
Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
7:25pm Saturday 24 June, Etihad Stadium
Western Bulldogs
IN: Tom Campbell, Jack Redpath
OUT: Lin Jong (Knee), Tob Boyd (Calf)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Andrew Swallow, Jamie Macmillan, Majak Daw
OUT: Kayne Turner (Knee), Lachlan Hansen, Jed Anderson (Omitted)
West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons
7:40pm Saturday 24 June, Domain Stadium
West Coast Eagles
IN: Josh Hill, Malcom Karpany
OUT: Mark LeCras (Hip), Jackson Nelson (Hamstring)
Melbourne Demons
IN: Max Gawn, Billy Stretch
OUT: Nathan Jones (Leg), Jack Watts (Hamstring)
Geelong Cats vs Fremantle Dockers
1:10pm Sunday 25 June, Simonds Stadium
Geelong Cats
IN: Tom Hawkins, Mark Blicavs, Jordan Cunico, George Horlin-Smith
OUT: Nakia Cockatoo (Hamstring)
(three to be omitted)
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Hayden Ballantyne, Sean Darcy, Griffin Logue, Ethan Hughes, Nick Suban, Josh Deluca
OUT: Jonathan Griffn (Calf), Brady Grey (Hamstring), Cameron Sutcliffe (Omitted)
NEW: Sean Darcy, Josh Deluca
(three to be omitted)
Richmond Tigers vs Carlton Blues
3:20pm Sunday 25 June, MCG
Richmond Tigers
IN: Ben Lennon, Oleg Markov, Ivan Maric
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
Carlton Blues
IN: Bille Smedts, Sam Kerridge, Nick Graham, Jarrod Pickett
OUT: Tom Williamson (Back)
(three to be omitted)
St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns
4:40pm Sunday 25 June, Etihad Stadium
St Kilda Saints
IN: Shane Savage, Jack Steele, Patrick McCartin
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Jarrod Harbrow, Callum Ah Chee, Brayden Fiorini, Touk Miller, Rory Thompson, Darcy Macpherson, Matt Shaw
OUT: Brandon Matera (Foot), Michael Barlow (Leg), Aaron Hall (Hamstring), Matt Rosa (Suspension)
(three to be omitted)
June 22nd 2017 @ 7:29pm
Paul D said | June 22nd 2017 @ 7:29pm | ! Report
Great to see Alex Witherden make his debut. Harwood is no loss.
Bewick…sigh. If we’re going to play a struggler at least give Liam Dawson a run, much younger and might actually get better over time