 

Round 14 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

    The teams for Round 14 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks

    7:50pm Thursday 22 June, Adelaide Oval

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Luke Brown
    OUT: Riley Knight (Omitted)

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Luke Hodge, Grant Birchall, Ryan Schoenmakers, Luke Breust
    OUT: Josh Gibson (Groin), Brendan Whitecross, Kade Stewart, James Cousins (Omitted)

    Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers

    7:50pm Friday 23 June, SCG

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Oliver Florent, Lewis Melican
    OUT: Zak Jones (Suspension), Harry Marsh (Omitted)

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Shaun McKernan, Kyle Langford
    OUT: Cale Hooker (Hand), David Myers (Omitted)

    Collingwood Magpies vs Port Adelaide Power

    1:45pm Saturday 24 June, MCG

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Tyson Goldsack, Ben Reid
    OUT: Josh Smith, Matthew Scharenberg (Omitted)

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Jasper Pittard
    OUT: Jared Polec (Hamstring)

    Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants

    4:35pm Saturday 24 June, Gabba

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Alex Witherden, Rohan Bewick
    OUT: Marco Paparone (Omitted), Ryan Hardwood (Foot)
    NEW: Alex Witherden

    GWS Giants
    IN: Nick Haynes
    OUT: Harry Perryman (Omitted)

    Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

    7:25pm Saturday 24 June, Etihad Stadium

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Tom Campbell, Jack Redpath
    OUT: Lin Jong (Knee), Tob Boyd (Calf)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Andrew Swallow, Jamie Macmillan, Majak Daw
    OUT: Kayne Turner (Knee), Lachlan Hansen, Jed Anderson (Omitted)

    West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons

    7:40pm Saturday 24 June, Domain Stadium

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Josh Hill, Malcom Karpany
    OUT: Mark LeCras (Hip), Jackson Nelson (Hamstring)

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Max Gawn, Billy Stretch
    OUT: Nathan Jones (Leg), Jack Watts (Hamstring)

    Geelong Cats vs Fremantle Dockers

    1:10pm Sunday 25 June, Simonds Stadium

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Tom Hawkins, Mark Blicavs, Jordan Cunico, George Horlin-Smith
    OUT: Nakia Cockatoo (Hamstring)

    (three to be omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Hayden Ballantyne, Sean Darcy, Griffin Logue, Ethan Hughes, Nick Suban, Josh Deluca
    OUT: Jonathan Griffn (Calf), Brady Grey (Hamstring), Cameron Sutcliffe (Omitted)
    NEW: Sean Darcy, Josh Deluca

    (three to be omitted)

    Richmond Tigers vs Carlton Blues

    3:20pm Sunday 25 June, MCG

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Ben Lennon, Oleg Markov, Ivan Maric
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Bille Smedts, Sam Kerridge, Nick Graham, Jarrod Pickett
    OUT: Tom Williamson (Back)

    (three to be omitted)

    St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns

    4:40pm Sunday 25 June, Etihad Stadium

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Shane Savage, Jack Steele, Patrick McCartin
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Jarrod Harbrow, Callum Ah Chee, Brayden Fiorini, Touk Miller, Rory Thompson, Darcy Macpherson, Matt Shaw
    OUT: Brandon Matera (Foot), Michael Barlow (Leg), Aaron Hall (Hamstring), Matt Rosa (Suspension)

    (three to be omitted)

