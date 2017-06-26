NRL releases complete draw details for final six rounds

The road to the NRL finals is a little clearer with the release of the completed schedule and venues for the final six rounds of the regular season.

The end of the season is deliberately left without fixed dates and venues to allow broadcasters to make the most of capitalising on the best games.

On the surface, the Parramatta Eels appear to have received one of the better schedules with only Thursday and Friday games to play until the finals.

Without Johnathan Thurston, a couple of marquee games have lost some of their lustre including the Cowboys vs Melbourne and the 2015 Grand Final re-match between the Cowboys and the Broncos.

However, there are still some exciting games to look forward to including a return to the Sydney Cricket Ground for retro round between St George Illawarra and South Sydney.

In great news for fans, it’s been confirmed all Saturday night games will be simulcast on the Nine network for the final six rounds including Cooper Cronk’s final regular season home game against the Raiders in Round 26.

“The competition is already incredibly tight but we know that it will only get tighter the closer we get to the finish line,” NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said.

“As always this will be a competition which will keep us all guessing until the very last round and the very last match.”

FINAL SIX ROUNDS

ROUND 21

Thursday (July 27)

Panthers v Bulldogs, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Friday (July 28)

Warriors v Sharks, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 6pm

Eels v Broncos, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Saturday (July 29)

Knights v Dragons, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm

Rabbitohs v Raiders, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm

Roosters v Cowboys, Allianz Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

Sunday (July 30)

Storm v Sea Eagles, AAMI Park (FOX), 2pm

Titans v Tigers, CBus Super Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4:00pm

ROUND 22

Thursday (August 3)

Bulldogs v Eels, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Friday (August 4)

Dragons v Rabbitohs, Sydney Cricket Ground (FOX), 6:00pm

Cowboys v Storm, 1300Smiles Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Saturday (August 5)

Knights v Warriors, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm

Titans v Broncos, CBus Super Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm

Sharks v Raiders, Southern Cross Group Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

Sunday (August 6)

Sea Eagles v Roosters, Lottoland (FOX), 2pm

Panthers v Tigers, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm

ROUND 23

Thursday (August 10)

Rabbitohs v Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Friday (August 11)

Eels v Knights, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 6pm

Broncos v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Saturday (August 12)

Dragons v Titans, UOW Jubilee Oval (FOX), 3pm

Storm v Roosters, AAMI Park (FOX), 5:30pm

Panthers v Cowboys, Pepper Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

Sunday (August 13)

Warriors v Raiders, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 2pm

Tigers v Sea Eagles, Leichhardt Oval (NINE, FOX), 4pm

ROUND 24

Thursday (August 17)

Eels v Titans, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Friday (August 18)

Rabbitohs v Warriors, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 6pm

Broncos v Dragons, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Saturday (August 19)

Knights v Storm, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm

Roosters v Tigers, Allianz Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm

Cowboys v Sharks, 1300Smiles Stadium (FOX, FINE), 7:30pm

Sunday (August 20)

Raiders v Panthers, GIO Stadium (FOX), 2pm

Bulldogs v Sea Eagles, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm

ROUND 25

Thursday (August 24)

Broncos v Eels, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX) 7:50pm

Friday (August 25)

Raiders v Knights, GIO Stadium (FOX), 6pm

Tigers v Cowboys, Campbelltown Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Saturday (August 26)

Titans v Bulldogs, CBus Super Stadium (FOX) 3pm

Storm v Rabbitohs, AAMI Park (FOX), 5:30pm

Sharks v Roosters, Southern Cross Group Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

Sunday (August 27)

Warriors v Sea Eagles, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 2pm

Panthers v Dragons, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm

ROUND 26

Thursday (August 31)

Cowboys v Broncos, 1300Smiles Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Friday (September 1)

Eels v Rabbitohs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

Saturday (September 2)

Roosters v Titans, Allianz Stadium (FOX), 3pm

Sea Eagles v Panthers, Lottoland (FOX), 5:30pm

Storm v Raiders, AAMI Park (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

Sunday (September 3)

Knights v Sharks, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 2pm

Dragons v Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm

Tigers v Warriors, Leichhardt Oval (FOX), 6:30pm