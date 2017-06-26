NRL releases complete draw details for final six rounds

The road to the NRL finals is a little clearer with the release of the completed schedule and venues for the final six rounds of the regular season.
The end of the season is deliberately left without fixed dates and venues to allow broadcasters to make the most of capitalising on the best games.
On the surface, the Parramatta Eels appear to have received one of the better schedules with only Thursday and Friday games to play until the finals.
Without Johnathan Thurston, a couple of marquee games have lost some of their lustre including the Cowboys vs Melbourne and the 2015 Grand Final re-match between the Cowboys and the Broncos.
However, there are still some exciting games to look forward to including a return to the Sydney Cricket Ground for retro round between St George Illawarra and South Sydney.
In great news for fans, it’s been confirmed all Saturday night games will be simulcast on the Nine network for the final six rounds including Cooper Cronk’s final regular season home game against the Raiders in Round 26.
“The competition is already incredibly tight but we know that it will only get tighter the closer we get to the finish line,” NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said.
“As always this will be a competition which will keep us all guessing until the very last round and the very last match.”
FINAL SIX ROUNDS
ROUND 21
Thursday (July 27)
Panthers v Bulldogs, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Friday (July 28)
Warriors v Sharks, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 6pm
Eels v Broncos, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Saturday (July 29)
Knights v Dragons, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm
Rabbitohs v Raiders, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm
Roosters v Cowboys, Allianz Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm
Sunday (July 30)
Storm v Sea Eagles, AAMI Park (FOX), 2pm
Titans v Tigers, CBus Super Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4:00pm
ROUND 22
Thursday (August 3)
Bulldogs v Eels, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Friday (August 4)
Dragons v Rabbitohs, Sydney Cricket Ground (FOX), 6:00pm
Cowboys v Storm, 1300Smiles Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Saturday (August 5)
Knights v Warriors, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm
Titans v Broncos, CBus Super Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm
Sharks v Raiders, Southern Cross Group Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm
Sunday (August 6)
Sea Eagles v Roosters, Lottoland (FOX), 2pm
Panthers v Tigers, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm
ROUND 23
Thursday (August 10)
Rabbitohs v Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Friday (August 11)
Eels v Knights, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 6pm
Broncos v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Saturday (August 12)
Dragons v Titans, UOW Jubilee Oval (FOX), 3pm
Storm v Roosters, AAMI Park (FOX), 5:30pm
Panthers v Cowboys, Pepper Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm
Sunday (August 13)
Warriors v Raiders, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 2pm
Tigers v Sea Eagles, Leichhardt Oval (NINE, FOX), 4pm
ROUND 24
Thursday (August 17)
Eels v Titans, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Friday (August 18)
Rabbitohs v Warriors, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 6pm
Broncos v Dragons, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Saturday (August 19)
Knights v Storm, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm
Roosters v Tigers, Allianz Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm
Cowboys v Sharks, 1300Smiles Stadium (FOX, FINE), 7:30pm
Sunday (August 20)
Raiders v Panthers, GIO Stadium (FOX), 2pm
Bulldogs v Sea Eagles, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm
ROUND 25
Thursday (August 24)
Broncos v Eels, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX) 7:50pm
Friday (August 25)
Raiders v Knights, GIO Stadium (FOX), 6pm
Tigers v Cowboys, Campbelltown Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Saturday (August 26)
Titans v Bulldogs, CBus Super Stadium (FOX) 3pm
Storm v Rabbitohs, AAMI Park (FOX), 5:30pm
Sharks v Roosters, Southern Cross Group Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm
Sunday (August 27)
Warriors v Sea Eagles, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 2pm
Panthers v Dragons, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm
ROUND 26
Thursday (August 31)
Cowboys v Broncos, 1300Smiles Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Friday (September 1)
Eels v Rabbitohs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm
Saturday (September 2)
Roosters v Titans, Allianz Stadium (FOX), 3pm
Sea Eagles v Panthers, Lottoland (FOX), 5:30pm
Storm v Raiders, AAMI Park (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm
Sunday (September 3)
Knights v Sharks, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 2pm
Dragons v Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm
Tigers v Warriors, Leichhardt Oval (FOX), 6:30pm
June 26th 2017 @ 11:31am
E-Meter said | June 26th 2017 @ 11:31am | ! Report
Rounds 21 and 22 has Tigers as the Sunday Ch 9 game. Yet the preceding games on those Sundays are Storm V Manly, then the next week, Manly V Roosters. Think I’ll go and watch my local side Currumbin Eagles play instead. The Tigers are not NRL standard.
June 26th 2017 @ 11:43am
Renegade said | June 26th 2017 @ 11:43am | ! Report
They’ve managed to do better than previous years (thanks to the Saturday FTA game) in what should be a simple process… pick the games between teams in contention.
I mean lets not forget that the Ch9 numpties missed out on the minor premiership play-off last year… which turned out to be the highest rating pay TV game of ALL TIME!
That said, how do the bunnies and tigers still get ch9 games… both teams are gone and no one wants to watch them.
Round 21 – would you rather watch Titans vs Tigers or Storm vs Sea Eagles?
Round 22 – would you rather watch Panthers vs Tigers or either of Sea Eagles vs Roosters/Titans vs Broncos?
Round 23 – would you rather watch Eels vs Rabbits/Tigers vs Sea Eagles or Storm vs Roosters?
Round 24 – would you rather watch Bulldogs vs Sea Eagles or Raiders vs Panthers?
Round 25 – would you rather watch Tigers vs Cowboys or Sharks vs Roosters?
June 26th 2017 @ 12:14pm
Dutski said | June 26th 2017 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
Agree Rene. Unless Nine thinks this is the NRL Big Bash and want to see some cricket scores.
June 26th 2017 @ 11:59am
jamesb said | June 26th 2017 @ 11:59am | ! Report
I can understand channel nine picking the so called popular sides from rounds 21-26. For the final six rounds, it should be performanced based from the season.
June 26th 2017 @ 12:23pm
Michael Keeffe said | June 26th 2017 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
As a Broncos fan my gripe is that we get too many Thursday / Friday night games. From a fans perspective it is hard to take young kids to games due to kick off at 7.50pm that rarely start before 8pm. Broncos are the only club to not have a daytime home game this season. When are young kids supposed to get to see a footy game?