 

NRL releases complete draw details for final six rounds

Benjamin Conkey Editor
 

By , Benjamin Conkey is a Roar Editor

    The road to the NRL finals is a little clearer with the release of the completed schedule and venues for the final six rounds of the regular season.

    The end of the season is deliberately left without fixed dates and venues to allow broadcasters to make the most of capitalising on the best games.

    On the surface, the Parramatta Eels appear to have received one of the better schedules with only Thursday and Friday games to play until the finals.

    Without Johnathan Thurston, a couple of marquee games have lost some of their lustre including the Cowboys vs Melbourne and the 2015 Grand Final re-match between the Cowboys and the Broncos.

    However, there are still some exciting games to look forward to including a return to the Sydney Cricket Ground for retro round between St George Illawarra and South Sydney.

    In great news for fans, it’s been confirmed all Saturday night games will be simulcast on the Nine network for the final six rounds including Cooper Cronk’s final regular season home game against the Raiders in Round 26.

    “The competition is already incredibly tight but we know that it will only get tighter the closer we get to the finish line,” NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said.

    “As always this will be a competition which will keep us all guessing until the very last round and the very last match.”

    FINAL SIX ROUNDS

    ROUND 21

    Thursday (July 27)

    Panthers v Bulldogs, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Friday (July 28)

    Warriors v Sharks, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 6pm

    Eels v Broncos, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Saturday (July 29)

    Knights v Dragons, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm

    Rabbitohs v Raiders, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm

    Roosters v Cowboys, Allianz Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

    Sunday (July 30)

    Storm v Sea Eagles, AAMI Park (FOX), 2pm

    Titans v Tigers, CBus Super Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4:00pm

    ROUND 22

    Thursday (August 3)

    Bulldogs v Eels, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Friday (August 4)

    Dragons v Rabbitohs, Sydney Cricket Ground (FOX), 6:00pm

    Cowboys v Storm, 1300Smiles Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Saturday (August 5)

    Knights v Warriors, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm

    Titans v Broncos, CBus Super Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm

    Sharks v Raiders, Southern Cross Group Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

    Sunday (August 6)

    Sea Eagles v Roosters, Lottoland (FOX), 2pm

    Panthers v Tigers, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm

    ROUND 23

    Thursday (August 10)

    Rabbitohs v Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Friday (August 11)

    Eels v Knights, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 6pm

    Broncos v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Saturday (August 12)

    Dragons v Titans, UOW Jubilee Oval (FOX), 3pm

    Storm v Roosters, AAMI Park (FOX), 5:30pm

    Panthers v Cowboys, Pepper Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

    Sunday (August 13)

    Warriors v Raiders, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 2pm

    Tigers v Sea Eagles, Leichhardt Oval (NINE, FOX), 4pm

    ROUND 24

    Thursday (August 17)

    Eels v Titans, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Friday (August 18)

    Rabbitohs v Warriors, ANZ Stadium (FOX), 6pm

    Broncos v Dragons, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Saturday (August 19)

    Knights v Storm, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 3pm

    Roosters v Tigers, Allianz Stadium (FOX), 5:30pm

    Cowboys v Sharks, 1300Smiles Stadium (FOX, FINE), 7:30pm

    Sunday (August 20)

    Raiders v Panthers, GIO Stadium (FOX), 2pm

    Bulldogs v Sea Eagles, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm

    ROUND 25

    Thursday (August 24)

    Broncos v Eels, Suncorp Stadium (NINE, FOX) 7:50pm

    Friday (August 25)

    Raiders v Knights, GIO Stadium (FOX), 6pm

    Tigers v Cowboys, Campbelltown Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Saturday (August 26)

    Titans v Bulldogs, CBus Super Stadium (FOX) 3pm

    Storm v Rabbitohs, AAMI Park (FOX), 5:30pm

    Sharks v Roosters, Southern Cross Group Stadium (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

    Sunday (August 27)

    Warriors v Sea Eagles, Mt Smart Stadium (FOX), 2pm

    Panthers v Dragons, Pepper Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm

    ROUND 26

    Thursday (August 31)

    Cowboys v Broncos, 1300Smiles Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Friday (September 1)

    Eels v Rabbitohs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 7:50pm

    Saturday (September 2)

    Roosters v Titans, Allianz Stadium (FOX), 3pm

    Sea Eagles v Panthers, Lottoland (FOX), 5:30pm

    Storm v Raiders, AAMI Park (FOX, NINE), 7:30pm

    Sunday (September 3)

    Knights v Sharks, McDonald Jones Stadium (FOX), 2pm

    Dragons v Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium (NINE, FOX), 4pm

    Tigers v Warriors, Leichhardt Oval (FOX), 6:30pm

