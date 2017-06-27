Australia should be proud of the Socceroos

1-1. That was the final score between Chile and Australia in the last group match of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

After a disappointing 2-3 loss to Germany in the opening game and a very dismal 1-1 draw with a lacklustre Cameroon, the Socceroos went into the Chile match looking to prove a point.

In a previous article, I stated that Chile was most likely to take the 2017 Confederations Cup title, due to their strong list and great lead up. This game also marked the return of captain and main goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo. I have to admit, I had low expectations for the Socceroos leading into this game after their worst game of the year against Cameroon.

As soon as the first whistle blew, the Socceroos were relentless in their attacking and tackling. Chile had flashed of brilliance, but could not seem to get it done in front of goals. Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal looked absolutely lively in the forward half for Chile, but brilliant defence from Trent Sainsbury and amazing goalkeeping from Matt Ryan kept the Socceroos succeeding a goal.

The ways that either team could not score were different. Chile looked to break the defence apart but choked once it came to striking for goal. The Socceroos battled hard to break the Chile defence to only have rushed shots. That all changed once the game went on.

The Socceroos kept making great opportunities for themselves in the forward half. The strikers and attacking midfielders could not get int done though, terrible communication and poor execution stopped the Aussies from securing a lead.

Just after the 40th minute, pure brilliance from James Troisi secured the 1-0 lead for the Socceroos. A sneaky but composed lob over Bravo from Troisi capped a great first half for the Socceroos.

Heading into the halftime break leading 1-0, was a great confidence boost for the Socceroos. A defensive lapse from the Socceroos in the 60th minute saw Chile score the tying goal.

The goal from Chile forward Rodriguez broke a whole nation’s heart. Going into the match, everyone knew the Socceroos had to defeat Chile by two goals to secure a spot in the finals.

It was an outcome every Socceroos fan thought unthinkable until Troisi’s amazing goal in the first half. After the surprising goal from Troisi, a very optimistic part of me though “They can do this, they really can”.

The Socceroos had every opportunity to score the 2-0 goal before Chile scored, but a lack of composure from forwards Robbie Kruse and Tomi Juric robbed Australia of a great upset victory.

The reason why Australia as a nation should embrace the Socceroos is that everyone on the planet overlooked the Aussies from day one. I saw the Socceroos losing two games and drawing against Cameroon. But the score is not what should be looked at, it should be the Socceroos’ intent to be competitive lead by a very fiery acting captain, Tim Cahill.

After the 10th minute, the Socceroos controlled the game. They had Chile rattled for the rest of the match. The five best players on the pitch would consist of three Australians and two Chileans.

The best were Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo and James Troisi. Sanchez was pure class, Vidal could only be contained by Cahill at some instances throughout the game.

Sanchez and Vidal though did not play the pure, flashy style they normally do. Socceroos’ intensity and pressure made them play a risky style of football, which is unusual for Chile.

The fourth-ranked team in the world were rattled by an inconsistent, young Socceroos’ outfit who had everything to prove. Although the Socceroos did not win, this was a great setup for their upcoming, all-important World Cup Qualifiers against Japan and Thailand.

If the boys play the way they did against Chile, they can beat Japan convinced and absolutely embarrass Thailand.

The biggest question out of the Chile game was where was gun midfielder Aaron Mooy? Mooy has been a pivotal part of the Socceroos’ midfield core this year. Mooy was a sub in the 70th minute of the friendly against Brazil, which was understandable seeing as he was thought to be rested for most of the match.

In the Confederations Cup, Mooy was one of Australia’s biggest stars. Yet in an all important last ditch effort against Chile, he was nowhere to be found? No sources say he is carrying an injury unless kept very secretive, but unlikely.

Ahead of the Chile game, coach Ange Postecoglou said the Socceroos would be playing a different brand of football. Did Mooy not fit into Ange’s master plan against Chile?

At 28, it is very unlikely that Mooy would be rested and/or pulling up too sore to play. It will be interesting to see if Mooy gets a start against Japan in two months’ time!