2017-18 A-League draw revealed: Big Blue to highlight Round 1

The 2017-18 A-League season will kick off on October 6 in Brisbane, with a blockbuster round to get things underway.
While the season will begin when the Brisbane Roar take on Melbourne City in a Friday night clash, the game of the opening round is the grand final rematch between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory at Etihad Stadium.
The first round of the year will also see an F3 derby between the Newcastle Jets, as well as matches between the Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United in New Zealand and the Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory at Spotless Stadium
A Melbourne derby between the Victory and City will follow in Round 2, while the two Sydney clubs, FC and the Wanderers, will meet for the first time in Round 3 on a weekend that will also see rivals the Victory and Adelaide meet at the Adelaide Oval.
Each team will play each other twice – one home and one away fixture – by Round 18, while the final nine rounds of the year will see each side play one match against all other clubs in the competition.
Rounds 20 and 22 will both be split across two weekends to accommodate the clubs competing in the Asian Champions League.
“Developing this draw has been a challenging process to accommodate the preferences of the clubs, venue availability and also the AFC Champions League 2018,” said A-League boss Greg O’Rourke.
“We have added a new feature to this season’s draw with all clubs playing each other twice between rounds 1 to 18. The remaining nine rounds will see each club play each other once in the lead-up to the Hyundai A-League 2018 Finals Series.”
The 2017-18 season will be the first edition of the A-League played under the new broadcast deal, with Network Ten to broadcast one Saturday night match each week and all the finals live on free-to-air TV. Each side will play at least one game shown on free-to-air TV throughout the season.
Fox Sports will once again show every game of the season live on pay TV and their streaming services.
June 28th 2017 @ 12:34pm
Dan said | June 28th 2017 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
I think they have done a good job I like the changes and good to see games in Melbourne during the aussie open.
June 28th 2017 @ 12:39pm
Waz said | June 28th 2017 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
Not so well received in Brisbane. Not that it’s anyone’s fault other than the lack of stadiums in BNE and Sydney.
June 28th 2017 @ 12:40pm
Waz said | June 28th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Club message this morning:
As a club, we are very excited about the upcoming season and we look forward to creating many more special memories for all those that attend games in the months to come.
Last year, our attendances grew by 8%, outstripping the League average and we will be working hard to build on that growth and I believe that with your continued support and enthusiasm we will.
For some time now, we have been working with the FFA to provide a draw that works well for the team and our supporters, however due to stadium availability we have been unable to achieve our collective goals.
Major events such as the Rugby League World Cup, Global 10’s and the Commonwealth Games have led to significant block out periods. This on top of three concerts and essential rail maintenance work has given us many hurdles, most of which we have not been able to overcome.
We are not the only club affected by these types of events, but it is fair to say that we have been impacted the most.
In early December we will welcome Wellington FC to CBUS Stadium in Robina. The Gold Coast has not hosted a Hyundai A League game for many years and despite having to move away from our regular home ground, with so many Kiwis living in the region, it will be exciting to see the interest that this fixture creates.
Our events team are working hard on building on the incredible match day atmosphere that you all create, as it has been your support that drives the boys on throughout the 90 minutes and often beyond.
Over the past 12 months we have been speaking to government at Local, State and Federal level about the need for a second stadium in Brisbane and the current issues that we face only emphasise that need. There has been much talk around a second Hyundai A League side coming to Brisbane and we at the Roar certainly want that, however the stadium issue will need to be resolved to facilitate it. We will continue working towards this goal as it has been evidenced by the success of the MLS following the introduction of more appropriate stadia, that Football in Australia needs these venues to evolve.
Brisbane Roar and the FFA have worked closely on this draw and I thank Greg O’Rourke and his team for their support. It is certainly not the outcome that we would have preferred, but now we must move on and enjoy 2017/18 Season and work hard to going one step further than last year.
Once again, I thank you for your support, you are the reason that we do what we do.
Kind regards,
Mark Kingsman
Managing Director BRFC