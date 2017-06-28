Are there glimmers of hope for the Wallabies? (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

It’s been a brutal few weeks for the Wallabies.

A crushing loss against Scotland and a profoundly unconvincing win against Italy has seen plenty of hand-wringing, finger-pointing and blame shifting.

But do these dark clouds over Australian rugby have some silver linings?

The Wallabies attack showed fleeting glimpses of brilliance and the blooding of some new players like Karmichael Hunt has given some cause for optimism.

So tell us: what are the positive signs for the Wallabies? Amidst all the gloom and doom are there glimmers of hope for the future?

Get your responses in the comments and we’ll try and get to as many as we can on this week’s Roar Live.

To talk about the state of our game we’ve got Wallabies superfan and new Roar Expert Jack Quigley joining the Roar LIVE panel tonight.

We’ll be sifting through the rubble of the recent internationals and having a look at how the Australians are shaping up for the upcoming Rugby Championship.