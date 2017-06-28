It’s been a brutal few weeks for the Wallabies.
A crushing loss against Scotland and a profoundly unconvincing win against Italy has seen plenty of hand-wringing, finger-pointing and blame shifting.
But do these dark clouds over Australian rugby have some silver linings?
The Wallabies attack showed fleeting glimpses of brilliance and the blooding of some new players like Karmichael Hunt has given some cause for optimism.
So tell us: what are the positive signs for the Wallabies? Amidst all the gloom and doom are there glimmers of hope for the future?
To talk about the state of our game we’ve got Wallabies superfan and new Roar Expert Jack Quigley joining the Roar LIVE panel tonight.
We’ll be sifting through the rubble of the recent internationals and having a look at how the Australians are shaping up for the upcoming Rugby Championship.
June 28th 2017 @ 2:45pm
MH01 said | June 28th 2017 @ 2:45pm
The lions tour of New Zealand. Cause as a rugby fan you have some great rugby coming up which means you can still enjoy the game you love. After watching the Italy match, I would have been very disappointed about the state of rugby, had I not watched a great game after it. I can still get my rugby fix, just that I don’t enjoy watching the wallabies right now.
Until wallabies get a game plan, there is very little positives. The ball in hand …..fumbling rugby is not enjoyable. NZ a team actually capable of delivering such a game plan, are not arrogant enough to run the ball from their own half.
I really have no faith in our attack, defence and head coach. Seems the assistant coaches both great attackers and defenders cannot coach, and the head coach has no tactics / strategy, which translates to what we see on the field. We do have the cattle, though they are not being coached, they are just being motivated…..
June 28th 2017 @ 3:11pm
Rebellion said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:11pm
Agree with the Lions Tour – it is refreshing to see test rugby played like that again.
Other positives include the fact that everyday we awake – we are a little bit closer to the end of Chieka’s Wallatah reign and handing Hooper a gold watch with engraved:
“Thanks for nullifying the Wallabies effectiveness at the breakdown for the last 12 years or so”. If there’s one thing the 90’s and early 2000’s taught us – it was you don’t need the most powerful forwards (which we’ve never had) on the field if you can dictate terms at the ruck and play up tempo.
June 28th 2017 @ 3:14pm
Mark Richmond said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:14pm
Precisely MH. I commented to some of my rugby buddies after Saturday, that it was like watching the A League, and then watching an EPL or Serie A game.
June 28th 2017 @ 3:17pm
Tony H said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:17pm
This is all, absolutely spot on. Well said.
June 28th 2017 @ 2:49pm
KiwiHaydn said | June 28th 2017 @ 2:49pm
Their jerseys are a pretty yellow colour. Like sunshine and daffodils.
June 28th 2017 @ 3:02pm
Riordan Lee said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:02pm
This is a true fact.
June 28th 2017 @ 3:03pm
KiwiHaydn said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:03pm
They’ve also got perennial MOTM Phipps to come back.
June 28th 2017 @ 2:56pm
piru said | June 28th 2017 @ 2:56pm
They did beat Italy I guess.
Karmichael Hunt is a positive, his passing, particularly at pace is far more precise than many more experienced Wallabies (Foley I’m looking at you).
The second row of Coleman and Arnold looks like a good foundation for a scrum overhaul – get that front row sorted, stop picking Tahs ‘just cos’ and have a look through the other franchises – the players are there.
June 28th 2017 @ 3:37pm
Daveski said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:37pm
Of the 69 caps across the 3 Tests ( 66 if you take off Will Genia ), the breakdown was as follows Piru:
Tahs 19
Reds 12
Rebels 7
Force 11
Brumbies 17
So perhaps a little over-stated towards the Tahs BUT then the Reds have been very poor last few years and would have had 3 more caps for Kerevi ( at the expense of Horne maybe Kuridrani ). Rebels often have as many as 4-5 non-eligible players in their match day squad ( Mafi, Retallick, JGB, Volavola, Day ) and Force have Grant, Ruru, Naisarani, Brache, Lewis Carmichael and I don’t know about Stander and Wan Wyk. So it’s a bit hard for you to get too much more representation out West just yet.
Personally Ross Haylett-Petty should feel he is very close to Ned Hanigan, and if Louweens hadn’t gotten injured he might have taken Powell’s spot ( or Gordon’s squad spot ) and Bill Meakes I hope gets looked at a Tah doesnt have his spot anyway.
I cant see where you might have too much else cause for complaint. And if you did it should be Newsome for Nabuli.
I mean at the end of the day is Dempsey any more undeserving of that 3rd test spot than Hardwick. I;m a big fan of both and I know Dempsey has been injured but he was on the EOYT last year, had a very good 2016 and looked great at the start of this season, Hardwick hasn’t even nailed down a Force starting spot yet.
June 28th 2017 @ 3:05pm
vincent b said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:05pm
Some nicely crafted tattoos on display is another positive. And not too many in the neck area, also a positive.
And I think there’s an absence of mustaches in this years Wallaby team, another positive if true. I would have to actually watch them play to be sure.
June 28th 2017 @ 3:44pm
Perthstayer said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:44pm
That’s gold. (or canary yellow)
June 28th 2017 @ 3:07pm
Kiwi in US said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:07pm
Perhaps this is rock bottom
June 28th 2017 @ 3:17pm
Mango Jack said | June 28th 2017 @ 3:17pm
No recent off field atrocities. Plenty on the field, unfortunately.