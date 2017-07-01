Melbourne extend Broncos home ground hoodoo

Queensland skipper Cameron Smith has given Cameron Munster the State of Origin seal of approval after NRL leaders Melbourne thumped Brisbane 42-12 at Suncorp Stadium.

But Brisbane halfback Ben Hunt missed his chance to impress Maroons coach Kevin Walters on Friday night as the Storm extended their hoodoo over the Broncos.

Storm pivot Munster shone in the eight tries to two win that ensured Brisbane have not beaten Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium since 2009.

It snapped the Broncos’ seven game winning run at home.

Munster set up one try, made three tackles busts, one line break and 82m in a display that would have pleased Walters, who watched from the sideline as a TV commentator.

Walters looked set to pencil in Munster for the July 12 Origin decider, with five-eighth, centre and bench utility spots to fill.

“I think he is most certainly up to playing Origin,” Melbourne’s Maroons skipper Smith said.

“Whether he gets an opportunity or not I am not sure but he certainly didn’t do his chances any harm tonight.”

Storm coach Craig Bellamy believed Munster should be picked at five-eighth by Walters for the Suncorp Stadium decider.

“I am not trying to tell Queensland what to do but he has done a great job in that position – if the choice was between centre and five-eighth, I would go five-eighth,” he said.

Suliasi Vunivalu, Curtis Scott and Josh Addo-Carr bagged doubles as the Storm ran amok in front of 41,471 people.

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett would have been forgiven for having flashbacks as his side capitulated in almost identical scenes to their club record 48-6 loss to Melbourne in the corresponding match in 2016.

The signs were ominous early for Brisbane when they lost winger Corey Oates (virus) before kick-off and Queensland lock Josh McGuire (concussion) in the seventh minute.

A concussed but combative McGuire had to be physically taken off the field by Broncos staff after pint-sized trainer Allan Langer struggled in a David-Goliath battle.

Melbourne showed no mercy, bouncing back from their last-round golden-point loss to the Sydney Roosters to notch their 11th win in 12 games against Brisbane, including seven straight.

While Munster shone, Broncos halfback Hunt had a mixed night in front of Walters.

Vying for a Maroons bench utility role, Hunt made errors but did steamroll Melbourne fullback Billy Slater to score in the 21st minute and finally get the hosts on the board.

Melbourne led 20-6 at half-time after a double by winger Vunivalu.

Brisbane threatened to hit back when winger David Mead scored in the 53rd minute after Melbourne’s Tohu Harris was sin-binned.

But they couldn’t take a trick against Melbourne, having three tries disallowed.

“I don’t think there is one player who came off who didn’t hope they had played better,” Bennett said.