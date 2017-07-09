Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons are looking to hit back to back wins against the Carlton Blues this season and consolidate their place in the finals equation. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 3:20pm (AEST).

The Demons let their mid-season run of four wins on the trot slip last week with a loss to the Swans at home.

Despite the 35-point defeat, the Dees run through the last two months after a shaky start to the season has seen them shoot up into the finals picture.

Currently sitting in eighth on percentage, a win today would shoot Melbourne up into fourth in the midst of a tantalisingly tight finals battle.

For the Blues, they too looked to be casting aside a bad start to the year with a mid-season run but they backed up consecutive wins with two losses in a row.

Defeats to Richmond and then Adelaide last week have Carlton reeling at the wrong end of the standings.

The Blues are third last at the moment with the worst attack in the game, averaging just 72 points per game in 2017.

These two have already met once this season back in Round 2 and it was another low-scoring effort from the Blues.

Carlton managed just 64 points on the board as the Dees ran past them to win by 22.

That was just the Dees second win against the Blues in their last seven games though as Carlton take the recent head-to-head advantage into this week’s match-up.

Team News

The Demons will welcome back star 22-year-old Jesse Hogan for the first time since his battle with testicular cancer.

Melbourne will be without a trio of players through injury and suspension though with Jack Viney and Dom Tyson both being ruled out with foot injuries.

Tom Bugg will also be absent, serving his first game of a six-week ban. Mitch White is the final omission from the side, opening the door for Jeff Garlett, Dean Kent and Josh Smith to come into the team.

For the Blues, coach Brendon Bolton will be without Caleb Marchbank who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, while Liam Sumner and Nick Graham have both been dropped.

Sam Petrevksi-Seton, Jed Lamb and Harrison Macreadie all make their way into the side.

Prediction

The Blues have been all over the shop in 2017 and it’s near impossible to pick the kind of performance they will roll out this week.

On the other side of the coin, the Demons have looked like a side hungry for finals footy in recent times and the results are showing on the park.

It will be a tough ask for the Blues to slow them down this afternoon and the return of Hogan will only bolster the Dees towards the top four.

Demons to win by 24