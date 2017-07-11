2017 State of Origin kick-off time: Game 3 start time, broadcast details, finish time, squads

Will Chambers of the Maroons is tackled by Andrew Fifita, (left), and Brett Morris of the Blues. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

The State of Origin kick-off time for the third and deciding game of the 2017 series is scheduled for 8pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 12 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Here’s all the key information for the final game between the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues.

Even though the game is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (AEST), this is unlikely to happen. State of Origin hasn’t kicked off at the scheduled time for many years, with it often being after 8:20pm (AEST).

Despite that, things have improved this year after the media placed it under scrutiny last year. Kick-off times for this year’s series have been 8:16pm (AEST) and 8:15pm (AEST) for Games 1 and 2 respectively.

Like in the first two games of the 2017 series, the NRL’s official run sheet has kick-off scheduled for 8:12pm (AEST), following the national anthem and pre-match entertainment.

With a similar kick-off time, the game is expected to finish at around 10pm (AEST), not taking into account any extra time or unforeseeable delays to the game.

State of Origin Game 3 – Queensland Maroons vs New South Wales Blues key information Kick-off: 8pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, NRL Digital Pass Game 1: Maroons 4 defeated by Blues 28 at Suncorp Stadium

Game 2: Blues 16 defeated by Maroons 18 at ANZ Stadium

Series tied at 1-all.

Broadcast and radio information

Channel Nine hold the exclusive rights to broadcast State of Origin live in Australia, and therefore tuning in on either Nine or their affiliate stations in regional areas will be the only way to watch the live broadcast of Game 3.

Being the series decier, Channel Nine has brought their broadcast forward to start at 7pm (AEST), which allows for about an hour and a quarter of pre-match build-up.

Their broadcast will run until around 10:30pm (AEST), which is expected to be about half an hour after kick-off.

In major areas, Channel 90 is their high definition channnel, while you can tune into 91 for standard definition. If watching through Foxtel, the channel numbers will be 209 for high definition and 100 for standard.

As always, check your local guides to ensure this information is correct for you.

Online, the only way to stream the game live will be through the NRL Live Pass application. You can access the official NRL streaming service on any device you may own for every match of the NRL season, including the finals and State of Origin, however it will set you back either $3.99 per week or $99.99 for the year.

Some Telstra users will have the NRL live pass included in their plans, so be sure to check yours before signing up. There is also a one-week free trial available for new customers.

On radio, there are three options – ABC Grandstand, Triple M or 2GB. Local frequencies to listen to the match can be found on each station’s site. These can also be streamed online.

Of course, The Roar will also be providing a live blog, highlights and all the best analysis of the decider.

Squads

Queensland Maroons

1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Michael Morgan, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (capt), 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire.

Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Josh Papalii, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Tim Glasby.

The Queensland Maroons come into Game 3 having made two forced changes. Injuries to Johnathan Thurston and Darius Boyd leave them without two of their best in the backline.

Regular bench utility Michael Morgan will start in the centres, while Cameron Munster has been picked to make his Origin debut in the halves alongside an entirely Melbourne Storm Queensland spine.

Ben Hunt will also make his debut having been named to cover the utility role off the bench in place of Morgan.

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird

For the first time in over two decades, the Blues will carry an unchanged side through an Origin series. With no injuries or suspensions, coach Laurie Daley elected to keep the same 17 players despite their loss in Game 2.