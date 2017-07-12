Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey: Wimbledon quarter-finals live scores

World No.1 Andy Murray will be looking to secure a place in the Wimbledon semifinals when he comes up against American Sam Querrey. Join The Roar from 10pm (AEST) for live scores.

Andy Murray has had a strong title defence despite a horror start to the grass season which saw him bundle out in straight sets at Queen’s at the hands of Aussie Jordan Thompson 7-6, 6-2.

The Scot has bounced back at Wimbledon, showing his class in the opening rounds with straight sets victories over Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 and Dustin Brown 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Murray struggled in the third round, dropping the second set against Italian Fabio Fognini but managed to clean-up to move through in four sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 before disposing of Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The World No.1 will enter the match as the overwhelming favourite and will benefit from his straight sets victories, in comparison to Querrey who has experienced some drawn-out matches so far.

Sam Querrey needs to get a big momentum shift and ride the wave if he is to be a chance. If he can break any momentum for Murray and capitalise on the Brit’s second serves, he could be in with a chance.

The American also had a relatively unsuccessful campaign on grass bundling out in the first of Nottingham to Daniil Medvedev. That came after reaching the quarters of Queen’s where he lost to Gilles Muller 6-4, 7-6 following wins over Jordan Thompson and local Cameron Norrie.

Querrey was pushed by Thomas Fabbiano in the first round, managing to pull through unscathed in straight sets 7-6, 7-5, 6-2. His second round match-up against Nikoloz Basilashvili was convincing, moving through in four sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The American faced a stern test against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, holding off the Frenchman in five sets 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 1-6, 7-5. Querrey was also able to knock off South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in five, coming back from a set down to hold on and take his place in the semis 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Querrey reached the quarters at last year’s tournament, his best result in a grand slam but was unable to go the distance against Milos Raonic.

8 meetings have come between Murray and Querrey with all but one of those being won by Murray. Two encounters between the pair have come at Wimbledon, Murray winning on both occasions. Their most recent hit-out came at the Australian Open earlier this year with Murray winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

The winner will take on either Gilles Muller or Marin Cilic in the final four.

Prediction

Andy Murray should clean-up in straight sets to move through to the semi-finals on his home court, but Querrey certainly has the potential to push him to four or five sets.

Murray in straight sets.

Join The Roar from 10pm (AEST) for live scores and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.