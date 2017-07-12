Tomas Berdych vs Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon quarter-finals live scores

Novak Djokovic might be off a shorter rest, but he will still go into the Wimbledon quarter-finals as favourite to knock over veteran Tomas Berdych. Join The Roar for live scores from around 12am – midnight (AEST).

Djokovic has been inconsistent in 2017 but seems to be recapturing his form on the grass courts, where he has been victorious before in the sport’s biggest grand slam.

Coming into Wimbledon, there was talk Djokovic was going to skip the tournament completely and take some time off. He fought through though, probably against recommendations and hasn’t lost a set yet, starting to look something near his old self.

In saying that, between Wimbledon and Eastbourne, where he won the tournament, none of his eight grass court wins have come against opponents who would normally be a measuring stick for his form.

His highest profile victory was against Gael Monfils in the Eastbourne final and he is yet to face a seed at Wimbledon. You can only play what’s in front of you, but until Djokovic overcomes Berdych it’ll be difficult for him to have any confidence, based on his 2017.

The names Martin Klizan, Adam Pavlasek, Ernests Gulbis and Adrian Mannarino are ones you would expect Djokovic to beat in straight sets, not standing and applauding when he does.

What Djokovic does hold in this head-to-head rivalry is a huge historial advantage. Dating back for the best part of a decade, the pair have met on 27 occasions with Djokovic winning a staggering 25 of them.

Berdych is a veteran of the sport, ranked No.15 in the world and has been in the top ten previously. His experience has proven to be a key point so far at Wimbledon, with the Czech Republican getting out of some tough situations.

After a difficult lead in to Wimbledon, including a second round exit at the French Open, Berdych took four sets to go past both Jeremy Chardy and Ryan Harrison in the first two rounds.

He then turned on the fireworks for the first time against David Ferrer in three rounds, blowing him off the court in straight sets, before taking five to get past Dominic Thiem.

Beating Thiem was unexpected for Berdych, especially after losing the second set in a momentum-turning tie-breaker. He bounced back, didn’t let the match get away from him and hung in brilliantly.

The winner will move onto the semi-finals and play either Milos Raonic or Roger Federer.

Prediction

Based on their head-to-head rivalry, it’s difficult to see Djokovic losing this. Sure, you don’t truly know where his form is, but he shouldn’t lose at this stage.

Djokovic in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this quarter-final from around 12am (AEST) or at the completion of Marin Cilic and Gilles Muller on the centre court and don’t forget to add a comment below.