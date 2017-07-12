WATCH: Cronk masterclass sets up Holmes double

Valentine Holmes has scored his second try of the opening half in Game 3 of the 2017 State of Origin series thanks to a bit of magic from Cooper Cronk for the Queensland Maroons against NSW Blues.

Off the back of a long period of sustained pressure against the Blues, Cameron Smith showed his class and experience late in the set, running out of dummy half and setting up the Maroons deep in the enemy half with the Blues defence scrambling.

Cooper Cronk was at halfback and calling for quick ball with the Blues men out wide slow to get back.

He had plenty of support out wide but instead of throwing it through the hands, Cronk kicked low and flat across field, landing perfectly into the bread basket of Holmes out on the left wing.

Holmes comfortably scooped up the ball without a defender in reach and walked over the line, planting the ball down for his second of the night and doubling the lead for Queensland.

The conversion was successful from out wide to give Queensland a 12-0 lead half an hour into the game.