 

WATCH: Johnathan Thurston tribute before Origin Game 3

    Suncorp Stadium has paid tribute to a retiring great in Johnathan Thurston during the pre-game entertainment ahead of Game 3 of the 2017 State of Origin series.

    While Thurston is playing on at club level next year, he won’t be seen again in Maroon after should surgery ruled him out of the deciding match of the series.

    Widely hailed as perhaps the greatest player the sport has ever seen, Thurston has been a much-loved lynchpin of a dominant Queensland side over the last decade.

    The 34-year-old played 37 games in his Origin career and boasts the records for most consecutive appearances (36), most points (202) and most goals (96).

