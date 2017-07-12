WATCH: Valentine Holmes scores the first try of Origin game 3

Valentine Holmes has taken first blood for the Queensland Maroons at State of Origin Game 3, scoring the first try of the match in the 15th minute.

It was a diving try that could very nearly have been for naught as replay footage showed that Holmes was losing control of the ball as he went over.

However, he managed to keep just a finger on the ball and it was ruled a try, giving Queensland the first points of the night.

Cameron Smith duly converted the try to give Queensland a 6-0 lead at the 17-minute mark of the first half.