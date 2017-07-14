Sam Querrey vs Marin Cilic: Wimbledon semi-finals live scores, blog

Powerful American Sam Querrey will be hard pressed to continue his stunning run of form at Wimbledon when he takes on Marin Cilic in the first semi-final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10pm (AEST).

This is a match-up no one saw coming. Querrey, ranked 24th in the world has had to pull off some monumental victories to make it this far. It’s his first grand slam semi-final appearance, and the big-serving American is in form that suggests he could continue it.

The biggest problem standing in the way of Querrey is the amount of time he has spent on court so far in the tournament. All of his last three matches have gone to five sets, but in saying that, his form has been outstanding.

After relatively easy wins against Thomas Fabbiano and Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first two rounds, he has beaten Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Kevin Anderson and the world No.1 Andy Murray.

The win against Tsonga was particularly impressive, taking the final set 7-5, before his quarter-final against Murray finished in a 6-1 boilover.

Querrey has been firing on serve, and that’s going to need to be pin-point accurate against Cilic.

Like the American, Cilic has been on fire at Wimbledon, his big serve paving the way to a semi-final appearance. While Cilic won the U.S. Open in 2015, he has never made it past the quarter-finals in London, being bounced out for each of the last three years.

Cilic takes a fatigue advantage into this match after winning all of his first four matches in striaght sets. They came against Philipp Kohlschreiber, Florian Mayer, Steve Johnson and Roberto Bautista Agut, before he defeated Gilles Muller in a five-set epic.

The fifth set was taken 6-1 though, and goes to show the level of experience has, and will continue to help Cilic through the later stages of The Championships.

He served a staggering 33 aces in that match against Muller, and will need to do similar here. It was also impressive to see him landing 65 per cent of first serves.

The pair have met on six previous occasions with four of them on grass. Cilic holds a 5-1 advantage, including all four on grass. Their last meeting at Wimbledon came in 2012, when Cilic edged out Querrey in a five-set epic, the final score reading 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 17-15.

For the winner, a meeting against either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in the final on Sunday awaits.

Prediction

Cilic holds all the cards coming into this match, but we could be in for an epic. Querrey will fight and attempt to pull off another famous upset, but it won’t happen this time.

Cilic in five explosive sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this first semi-final at Wimbledon from 10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.