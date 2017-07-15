Garbine Muguruza vs Venus Williams: Wimbledon Final live scores, blog

It has been almost a decade since Venus Williams last emerged triumphant at a Grand Slam, but the 37-year old will be hoping that drought will end when she squares off with 2015 finalist Garbiñe Muguruza for her sixth Wimbledon title. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 11pm AEST.

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal enjoying career renaissances, Andy Murray maintaining his world No.1 ranking and Serena Williams at her brilliant best before her pregnancy announcement, 2017 has been a year to remember for the over-30s and at 37, Venus is the oldest of the bunch.

Williams’ form has improved the longer this tournament has gone on, having not dropped a set since the second round and dispatching French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and hometown hero Johanna Konta to reach yet another Wimbledon final, her first since 2009.

After years plagued by a series of debilitating back and leg injuries, the senior Williams sister has emerged as a force to be reckoned with yet again, reaching the final at the Australian Open before being defeated by Serena and reaching the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

Her conqueror on that occasion was Konta, but the world No.6 was no match in their semi-final rematch at the All England Club, Williams’ forehand as menacing as ever as she moved one win closer to another addition to her already packed trophy cabinet.

Standing in her way is 23-year old Spaniard Muguruza, whose emergence onto the world tennis scene started at this very tournament two years ago, reaching the final before being knocked over by Serena Williams.

Since then, she has become a Grand Slam champion at the 2016 French Open, reached as high as No.2 in the world, and while she has come down from those heights in recent times, she has returned to her very best in this tournament.

The 2015 finalist was too strong for world No.1 Angelique Kerber in the fourth round and seventh-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarters, but it was her most recent encounter that proved her finest.

Unseeded Slovakian Magdaléna Rybáriková never stood a chance, the 28-year old’s barnstorming run ended in brutal fashion as Muguruza’s strong forehand and precise groundstrokes sliced her to ribbons.

Prediction

With both Williams and Muguruza known for their attacking tennis, the final should be filled with plenty of winners, and the victor will be whoever can control their unforced errors numbers the best.

Muguruza’s form has been exceptional, but Williams has experience, and in all likelihood the crowd, on her side, and that could be enough to get her over the line in what promises to be a tight match.

Williams to make it six of the best at Wimbledon in three sets

