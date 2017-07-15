Garbine Muguruza vs Venus Williams: Wimbledon Final live scores, blog

It has been almost a decade since Venus Williams last emerged triumphant at a Grand Slam, but the 37-year old will be hoping that drought will end when she squares off with 2015 finalist Garbiñe Muguruza for her sixth Wimbledon title. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 11pm AEST.
With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal enjoying career renaissances, Andy Murray maintaining his world No.1 ranking and Serena Williams at her brilliant best before her pregnancy announcement, 2017 has been a year to remember for the over-30s and at 37, Venus is the oldest of the bunch.
Williams’ form has improved the longer this tournament has gone on, having not dropped a set since the second round and dispatching French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and hometown hero Johanna Konta to reach yet another Wimbledon final, her first since 2009.
After years plagued by a series of debilitating back and leg injuries, the senior Williams sister has emerged as a force to be reckoned with yet again, reaching the final at the Australian Open before being defeated by Serena and reaching the semi-finals of the Miami Open.
Her conqueror on that occasion was Konta, but the world No.6 was no match in their semi-final rematch at the All England Club, Williams’ forehand as menacing as ever as she moved one win closer to another addition to her already packed trophy cabinet.
Standing in her way is 23-year old Spaniard Muguruza, whose emergence onto the world tennis scene started at this very tournament two years ago, reaching the final before being knocked over by Serena Williams.
Since then, she has become a Grand Slam champion at the 2016 French Open, reached as high as No.2 in the world, and while she has come down from those heights in recent times, she has returned to her very best in this tournament.
The 2015 finalist was too strong for world No.1 Angelique Kerber in the fourth round and seventh-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarters, but it was her most recent encounter that proved her finest.
Unseeded Slovakian Magdaléna Rybáriková never stood a chance, the 28-year old’s barnstorming run ended in brutal fashion as Muguruza’s strong forehand and precise groundstrokes sliced her to ribbons.
Prediction
With both Williams and Muguruza known for their attacking tennis, the final should be filled with plenty of winners, and the victor will be whoever can control their unforced errors numbers the best.
Muguruza’s form has been exceptional, but Williams has experience, and in all likelihood the crowd, on her side, and that could be enough to get her over the line in what promises to be a tight match.
Williams to make it six of the best at Wimbledon in three sets
11:14pm
Tim Miller said | 11:14pm | ! Report
GAME WILLIAMS
Williams 1-0 Muguruza
Williams draws first blood with a hold!
And Williams begins in the most imperious fashion! A sublime ace, right down the T. 15-0
Muguruza parries back her next body serve, they trade blows before Williams sends a forehand wide. 15-15
The first fault as Williams sends a first serve into the net, she goes body for her second, Muguruza pads it back but she sends her next shot long. 30-15
Williams forces a short ball from Muguruza after a sublime attacking serve, but she can’t put it away up to the net, Muguruza goes for the pass and Venus can only volley it into the net. 30-30
Williams goes wide with her serve and Muguruza sends it clattering into the net, she challenges and rightly so, it was well out! Pressure now on the second serve, she keeps some pace on it and gets it deep, and Muguruza lets the opportunity go by sending another forehand long. 40-30
And another Williams body serve forces the short ball from Muguruza, and this time, Williams powers it down the line into the open court to take the game!
11:08pm
Tim Miller said | 11:08pm | ! Report
Venus Williams to serve. Family in the box, as always. I suppose Muguruza’s are as well, but they’re not as high-profile so the camera won’t let me confirm. Here we go…
11:08pm
Tim Miller said | 11:08pm | ! Report
Players going through the final stages of their preparation. Less than a minute to go.
11:03pm
Tim Miller said | 11:03pm | ! Report
Toss of the coin, Williams calls incorrectly and Muguruza opts to receive first. A tad odd; most players choose to serve. Perhaps the first sign of tactics?
11:00pm
Tim Miller said | 11:00pm | ! Report
Bouquet of flowers in hand, both ladies walk onto Center Court to rapturous applause. Venus out first (seniority, I suppose?) Thinking the crowd will be on her side as well.
10:56pm
Tim Miller said | 10:56pm | ! Report
Evening/night/afternoon all, wherever you may be, and welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of the 2017 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza!
This promises to be a fascinating match. With five titles at the All England Club already, Venus is no stranger to the podium, but her last was all of nine years ago. She’ll start as the underdog, as well, but I have a strange feeling that tonight is her night.
As for Muguruza, well, she’s back to that scintillating form that saw her storm to the final here in 2015, and take out the French Open last year. Her forehand is as powerful as anyone in the game (now that Serena Williams is off the circuit), and her defensive tennis has been outstanding.
Interesting fact: 10 years ago, almost to the day, both Venus Williams and Roger Federer saluted at Wimbledon. Are we in for a double repeat?
10:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:52pm | ! Report
Evening Tim,
I genuinely have no idea which way this one is going to go. I’m thinking Williams on experience, but Muguruza has been in such good form. Her groundstrokes are on fire, and if she can get off to a good start and push Williams around the court, maybe picking up an early break of serve, she could well go on to win.
Either way, I get the feeling it’ll be an epic.
Enjoy the call.
10:57pm
Tim Miller said | 10:57pm | ! Report
@Scott It’s gonna be exciting, and I feel that Muguruza’s best chance lies early. Venus was a bit sluggish to start against Johanna Konta last week, but once she got going she was unstoppable. If she can set the tone early, she might have enough momentum to be able to clinch it.
I may be about to jinx this, but I reckon it’ll be three sets either way. (Cue impending 6-1, 6-1 triumph)