Muguruza defeats Venus to win Wimbledon

Spanish ace Garbine Muguruza has denied Venus Williams a fairytale sixth Wimbledon crown to claim a watershed second grand slam title.

In a high-quality final, Muguruza defeated 37-year-old Williams 7-5 6-0 to add a Wimbledon trophy to her 2016 French Open title.

Victory also atoned for a loss to Williams’s younger sister Serena in the 2015 final at The All England Club as Muguruza became the first player to conquer both American siblings in a grand slam title decider.

“I only play against Williams Sisters. It’s the best possible final to have,” Muguruza said, having brought down Serena at Roland Garros last year.

“I had I think the hardest match (of the tournament) today. She’s such an incredible player, I grew up watching her play so it’s incredible to play her in the final.

“Two years ago I lost in the final to Serena and she told me one day I was going to win. So here I am, two years later.”

The 23-year-old is also the first Spaniard to win the ladies’ singles at Wimbledon since her coach Conchita Martinez crushed Martina Navratilova’s hopes of a 10th success in 1994.

“Congratulations, Garbine. Amazing,” a gracious Williams said.

“I know hard you work and what this must mean to you and your family. Beautiful.”

Williams had been striving to become the oldest women’s champion on London’s hallowed grass courts in 109 years after qualifying for her ninth final – eight years after her eighth.

The five-time champion was also contesting a second grand slam final in the same season for the first time since 2003 after finishing runner-up to Serena at the Australian Open.

The resurgent former world No.1 opened the match with a 175kph ace down the middle and clinched her first service game with a venomous backhand-down-the-line winner.

In contrast, Muguruza began with a double-fault.

But the Spaniard steadied to hold comfortably as the two combatants continued to trade brutal baseline winners.

Williams created the first break-point opportunity with a sharp-angled crosscourt forehand pass in the sixth game.

But with a wide-open court, she dumped an off-forehand into the next before Muguruza escaped trouble with an ace and another Williams forehand error.

Three double-faults in one loose game had Williams under pressure and down break point at 3-3, but the veteran also averted strife.

Muguruza found herself down two set points serving at 4-5 after consecutive forehand errors, but rose to the challenge as Williams peppered her most vulnerable wing to hold for 5-5.

Opportunity lost, Williams’ own forehand began to desert her as Muguruza claimed the vital first service break after a succession of unforced errors from the five-time champion.

As tensions rose, so too did the quality with Muguruza seizing the opening set in 51 minutes.

But the second set was a whitewash as surging Muguruza broke the dispirited American three times to secure victory after 77 minutes.