Unstoppable Federer claims eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer ran through an out-of-sorts Marin Cilic in straight sets early Monday morning, 6-3 6-1 6-4, to secure his eighth Wimbledon and 19th overall major title.

He did not drop a set throughout the entire tournament.

It was boring. Yes, that’s right, boring.

Two things have led to this debacle. Firstly, Federer is playing well. He is playing so well opponents are crying before the match is over, with Cilic realising the hopelessness at a set and 3-0 down. The big-serving power baseline then proceeded to serve-volley with deft drop shots, which worked about as well as it sounds.

Secondly, recent dominators Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have both felt the effects of the 30s, with their quarter-final losses affected by nagging injuries. Rafael Nadal looked good early on but was stopped in the fourth round by Gilles Muller.

The revival of Federer’s career this year has been nothing short of phenomenal, jaw-dropping, insert superlative. He is the undisputed GOAT, and despite Nadal’s amazing French Open win last month, Federer keeps moving the goalposts on what that tag requires. They are two very special players.

Early on it looked like Cilic might have the power to unsettle Federer, the towering Croat capable of grand slam success having won the 2014 US Open that included his own straight-sets win over the great man. But he never settled, his booming shots missing the mark far too many times against a Federer at the height of his powers, 15 years after they were first rising.

Federer’s greatness has been defined and answered in many ways; his great ‘liquid whip’ forehand, his accurately disguised serve, the feline forecourt movement, the cool composure. They are all part of it. It is his variety of qualities that sets him apart, and perhaps, sets him on the road that slopes most gently into time.

He has never relied too heavily on one thing, never settled into a mould that could define his game and thus define a weakness to it. Perhaps Nadal found one, but it was very small, and perhaps now gone. He is an all-court player in the true sense, with a repertoire even greater than the style demands.

Every shot in the game has been played, every angle traversed, every pleasure experienced with textbook style and grace. He is tennis’ Dorian Gray.

He played a similar final at Wimbledon 14 years ago against big-serving Mark Philippoussis, when short rallies, natural gut strings and serve-volley were the norm. Five years later he lost one of the greatest Wimbledon matches ever, a marathon baseline battle against Nadal, where his backhand was worn down, finally. Four years after that he defeated Andy Murray under Wimbledon’s new roof in an attacking display from a set-down.

Now he is back on top, with a new style that is even more complete, looking as relaxed and confident ever.

Federer will turn 36 next month, he will head to North America and be favourite for the US Open in September. He will play like he did ten years ago, but better, his backhand improved, his experience on call unhampered by his newfound ‘I have nothing to lose’ mentality.

He will do it all again, but differently.