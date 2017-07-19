Cricket pay talks set to resume

Australia’s feuding cricket parties will return to the meeting room on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the long-running pay dispute.

Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) negotiators will resume talks after some progress was made on the weekend.

The players’ union, the ACA, welcomed CA chief executive James Sutherland getting more involved in the dispute over the sport’s next Memorandum of Understanding.

“The increased involvement of CA CEO James Sutherland has been pleasing,” ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson said in a statement after the weekend talks.

“A better understanding has been established on both parties’ positions.”

The previous MoU covering player wages expired on July 1, effectively meaning about 230 Australians are unemployed.

The ACA and players subsequently pulled out of a scheduled Australia A tour of South Africa.

The players are steadfast in support of the revenue-sharing model which has covered wages for the past 20 years, but CA wants to move to a fixed-revenue system.

Fringe Test paceman Peter Siddle said money wasn’t the only sticking point.

“People keep harping on about money, money, money but it is for the good of the game,” he told Fox Sports.

“We want the game to be good not just for the next five years in this MoU but for ongoing after that, for once I’m retired, once some of these young guys are retired as well.

“We want in 10, 15 , 20 years the game to be still going and still strong.”