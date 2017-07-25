Bucks and Eade under pressure, but Adam Simpson should be too

July – it’s the time of year when an enormous amount of pressure is placed on various coaches, with this year’s whipping stock, Collingwood’s Nathan Buckley and the Gold Coast’s Rodney Eade, currently in the firing line.

The AFL is a cut-throat industry and a degree of pressure is fair, but after West Coast’s insipid effort against Collingwood it has left me wondering whether or not Adam Simpson is the right man for the Eagles.

The West Coast Eagles are no strangers to success after finishing second on the ladder in 2015 with 16 wins after the home and away season.

Yet it would seem their inability to seal the deal in the Grand Final against the team of the century, Hawthorn, has left them suffering.

In 2015, the West Coast Eagles’ list was young and it appeared that it would only gather strength in the following seasons.

Simpson had built a game plan that started with a tight defence, aptly named ‘The Web’ which conceded the fourth-least goals in the competition in 2015. It concerned every side and fast became the talk of the competition.

Their forward line was extremely powerful, kicking the second most goals for the season, spearheaded by the power forward of the competition, Josh Kennedy who won the Coleman Medal with 80 goals.

To accompany Kennedy was Marc Lecras, who was one of the smartest small forwards in the competition, kicking 45 goals for the season and was ranked sixth in the competition for goal assists.

Everything was looking rosy over the Nullarbor, but since then there has been a steady decline that undoubtedly has every West Coast supporter thinking, “Where to now?”

In 2014, the West Coast Eagles finished 6th on the ladder and had a home final against the Western Bulldogs but they were smashed. The Dogs brought a frenetic pressure that the Eagles simply couldn’t withstand.

Yesterday’s loss to Collingwood will place immense pressure on Coach Adam Simpson. The Eagles have now fallen out of the top eight and have a poor percentage, with just five games to go.

The Eagles were 24 points up in the final quarter, but faded to lose by 8 points. 12 players failed to gather a contested possession in the final quarter for the Eagles and they only had two players reach double figures for contested possessions, while six Collingwood players reached double figures.

This is a real sign that the Eagles are suffering from a mindset issue. Are the players playing for their coach?

The Eagles have shown a complete inability to play consistent football this season. Their list is as high quality as any other, with All-Australian players scattered throughout their side, not to mention two Brownlow Medallists.

Yet putting two good games together has been near impossible this season.

The Eagles have been labelled ‘Flat Track Bullies’ and ‘Mummy’s Boys’ all season and it was reiterated by Former Chief Football Writer for the Herald Sun, Mike Sheehan on SEN 1116 on Monday morning.

All of these insults fall back on the Head Coach and Adam Simpson needs to address this situation soon or it may be too late.

The Eagles have a three very winnable games before the ultimate tests against GWS and Adelaide to finish off the home and away season.

Anything short of making the finals and winning at least one final will leave the Eagles with no choice but to begin considering their options and possible replacements.