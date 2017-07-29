A blue night for Carlton as Cats keep second spot on AFL ladder

Geelong have recorded a comfortable win over Carlton at Etihad Stadium, in a match that was a real reflection of the two team’ ladder positions and stages of development.

» Re-live all the action in our live blog

There were some promising signs early for the Blues, who kicked three quick goals in the first quarter.

But it didn’t take long for the second-placed Cats to assert themselves, thoroughly dominating the remainder of the first quarter.

While Geelong’s inaccuracy kept the margin from blowing out early, the tale was told in the quarter time stats – 111 possessions for the Cats to 66, and 22 inside 50s to 6. The 19 point margin flattered the Blues.

But while Carlton clawed back some possession and territory in the second term, eventually Geelong’s class and professionalism was always going to tell, and they kept on adding to the margin as the game progressed.

Particularly influential was full forward Tom Hawkins, who out-thought his less experienced Carlton opponents, running between the middle of the ground and the forward line at will. In the first half he had sixteen possessions and three goals, finishing the night with 27 and six respectively, and clearly the best player on the ground.

As the margin steadily grew to 37 points at half time, 46 at three–quarter time, and then finally 65 by game’s end, the Cats appeared largely untroubled, rarely needing to get out of second gear against a young Carlton team who appear to be struggling to run out the season.

Duncan, Menegola, and Murdoch were all busy while Zac Smith played a superb game in the ruck. Nakia Cockatoo was also at his effervescent best, but appeared to strain a hamstring near the very end.

There might be a slight worry for Geelong about an incident where Kreuzer suffered a concussion in a Dangerfield tackle, but in this blogger’s opinion, he should be fine.

For Carlton, most of their highlights were individual moments, rather than game-wide performances. Youngsters Curnow, McKay Petrevski-Seton and Silvagni had occasional sparks of brilliance, but certainly nowhere enough to threaten the Cats.

Geelong get everything they wanted from this game, and continue to glide towards a possible top two finish.

Carlton should count themselves lucky to have avoided a bigger drubbing. They have a few difficult weeks remaining to stay positive as their performances seem to be fading.

Final score

Carlton Blues 8.10 58

Geelong Cats 18.15 123