Carlton Blues vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

It’s a case of the underdogs and one of the premiership aspirants at Etihad Stadium, as the Carlton Blues face the Geelong Cats. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:25pm (AEST).

On paper, this looks like a one-sided contest, but this season has turned up stranger results than anything that could happen today.

While it’s a tight race at the top, Geelong have the inside running on a top two finish as we approach the finals.

At the other end of the ladder, Carlton are drifting ever closer to last place after five consecutive losses.

Brendon Bolton said after last week’s loss to Brisbane – arguably their most disappointing performance of the season – that his young side was still having difficulty adjusting to the challenges of travel.

But they’re back in familiar settings this week, so despite the quality of the opposition they should expect at the very least a better performance.

For the Cats, they have a very real chance of a premiership this year, but to give themselves the best chance they need to keep winning the games they should, like this one.

At selection, the Blues regain Marchbank and recall Simon White, while Nick Graham was omitted and Harrison Macreadie managed.

Significantly, gun youngster Patrick Cripps remains out of Carlton’s side with injury.

Geelong have made five changes from the team that lost to Adelaide last week, with Andrew Mackie, Wylie Buzza, Nakia Cockatoo, Brandan Parfitt, and Jackson Thurlow coming into the team, while Rhys Stanley, Daniel Menzel, Mark Blicavs, Steven Motlop and Zach Guthrie are the outs.

It’s a lot of changes for the Cats, but Chris Scott would be content with the depth of his squad at this stage of the season.

Prediction

Although this is the season for any result imaginable, the Cats should be able to get the job done this evening.

Geelong by 30 points.

Join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 7:25pm (AEST).