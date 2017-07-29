Carlton Blues vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

It’s a case of the underdogs and one of the premiership aspirants at Etihad Stadium, as the Carlton Blues face the Geelong Cats. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:25pm (AEST).
On paper, this looks like a one-sided contest, but this season has turned up stranger results than anything that could happen today.
While it’s a tight race at the top, Geelong have the inside running on a top two finish as we approach the finals.
At the other end of the ladder, Carlton are drifting ever closer to last place after five consecutive losses.
Brendon Bolton said after last week’s loss to Brisbane – arguably their most disappointing performance of the season – that his young side was still having difficulty adjusting to the challenges of travel.
But they’re back in familiar settings this week, so despite the quality of the opposition they should expect at the very least a better performance.
For the Cats, they have a very real chance of a premiership this year, but to give themselves the best chance they need to keep winning the games they should, like this one.
At selection, the Blues regain Marchbank and recall Simon White, while Nick Graham was omitted and Harrison Macreadie managed.
Significantly, gun youngster Patrick Cripps remains out of Carlton’s side with injury.
Geelong have made five changes from the team that lost to Adelaide last week, with Andrew Mackie, Wylie Buzza, Nakia Cockatoo, Brandan Parfitt, and Jackson Thurlow coming into the team, while Rhys Stanley, Daniel Menzel, Mark Blicavs, Steven Motlop and Zach Guthrie are the outs.
It’s a lot of changes for the Cats, but Chris Scott would be content with the depth of his squad at this stage of the season.
Prediction
Although this is the season for any result imaginable, the Cats should be able to get the job done this evening.
Geelong by 30 points.
Join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 7:25pm (AEST).
8:07pm
TomC said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Kreuzer has conceded a free kick in the ruck contest to Hawkins. On the replay it looks like Hawkins has just thrown himself to the ground, but nevertheless he’ll shoot from 20m out.
Hawkins pushes his shot to the left, which in my opinion is justice served. Very cynical stuff from Hawkins there.
8:06pm
TomC said | 8:06pm | ! Report
A poor kick in the middle of the ground by Silvagni gives the Cats the chance to counterattack at pace, but Guthrie can’t gather the ball near the attacking behind post, and it’s out for a throw in.
8:03pm
TomC said | 8:03pm | ! Report
The second quarter is underway, and Carlton get the first clearance.
8:00pm
TomC said | 8:00pm | ! Report
One stat that strikes me is that Geelong have had 27 tackles compared to 66 disposals to Carlton. That tells a story about how hard it is for Carlton to get any sort of disposal without pressure, and reflects very well indeed on Geelong’s whole-of-ground defence.
7:59pm
TomC said | 7:59pm | ! Report
Geelong lead by 19 points at quarter time, but every other stat suggests they should be much further in front. They had 111 disposals to 66 and 22 inside 50s to 6. Apart from a brief flurry early in the quarter where they reeled off three straight goals, Carlton look listless and frankly outmatched. Geelong’s forward press appears nigh unbreakable, and it’s only their profligacy in front of goal keeping this looking fairly close.
7:57pm
TomC said | 7:57pm | ! Report
That’s quarter time
Some fans are booing. I honestly have no idea why. What is it with booing at the footy? Why do people enjoy so much sounding and looking like rude simpletons?
7:55pm
TomC said | 7:55pm | ! Report
GOAL GEELONG
A free kick to the Cats just outside 50. Parfitt takes it, and spots up Cockatoo on a good lead.
Cockatoo from 40m out directly in front squeezes it through.
Carlton 18
Geelong 37
7:50pm
TomC said | 7:50pm | ! Report
GOAL GEELONG
Smith works his way free and marks about 40m from goal.
Deliberate approach, and he kicks it long and straight for a goal.
Geelong starting to put their dominance on the scoreboard now.
Carlton 18
Geelon 31
7:49pm
TomC said | 7:49pm | ! Report
Geelong still doing all the attacking. Carlton cannot get any territory at all.
17 -4 inside 50s with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
7:46pm
TomC said | 7:46pm | ! Report
GOAL GEELONG
Now the Cats take advantage.
Duncan from the paint of the boundary line snaps an excellent goal. It’s taken their most difficult attempt to break this run of behinds.
Carlton 18
Geelong 25