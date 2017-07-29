 

WATCH: Geelong Cats vs Carlton Blues – Are Patrick Dangerfield's Brownlow Medal chances over after his tackle on Matthew Kreuzer?

    2016 Brownlow Medalist Patrick Dangerfield has long been considered a strong chance to take out the award again this year, however the Geelong Cats midfielder could be in strife after a big tackle on Carlton Blues ruckman Matthew Kreuzer.

    Dangerfield brought Kreuzer to ground with a strong tackle, with the Blue unable to gets his arms free before his head hit the turf.

    Though Kreuzer was able to walk off the ground, he soon after failed a concussion test and did not feature in the remainder of the match.

    The moment has proven divisive online, with some suggesting it to have been a simple accident, and others believing the Geelong midfielder should face consequences from the match review panel.

    Dangerfield would finish the match with 23 disposals and two goals, as Geelong defeated Carlton by 65 points.

