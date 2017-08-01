Swans re-sign speedster Zak Jones

Sydney have fended off rivals for the services of emerging AFL star Zak Jones, with the talented speedster signing a two-year contract extension.

Victorian clubs were reportedly interested in acquiring Jones, who was due to come off contract at the end of the season, but will remain a Swan until at least the end of the 2019 campaign.

The 22-year-old Swan, who is the younger brother of Melbourne co-captain Nathan Jones, has enjoyed a breakout season and would be polling well in Sydney’s best and fairest.

He was a standout as the Swans battled through a 0-6 start to the season and has continued his good form in the club’s resurgence.

Playing primarily in the midfield but also as a rebounding defender, he has added speed and dash to the Swans side and would have been a massive loss had he opted to go elsewhere .

“Zak’s game has continued to develop each year he’s been at the Swans,” Swans’ head of football Tom Harley said.

“This year in particular his game has added another dimension to our team.”

Jones has set personal bests in almost every significant statistical category this year, including disposals, tackles and marks.

He has missed only one game this season and that was due to a suspension for a striking indiscretion for which he subsequently apologised to his teammates.

He had sailed close to the wind discipline-wise on a couple of occasions, being fined twice earlier in the season.