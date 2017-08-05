North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

The North Melbourne Kangaroos and the Collingwood Magpies meet at Etihad Stadium in a clash devoid of top eight ramifications, yet plenty of interest just the same. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).

Collingwood will still be licking their wounds after the dramatic draw with the top of the table Crows, and come off a three game unbeaten run.

North Melbourne notched up their first win since round 10 with a victory against the Demons. Prior to last week, their season had become completely derailed with a horrible run of seven losses only broken by the mid-season bye.

The form of the Pies has been impressive and if they bring the attitude they displayed in the first half against the Crows, North will have no answer.

However, the let-down of such a valiant effort without full reward could see slightly deflated energy levels.

It will be Nathan Buckley’s challenge to ensure the squad is primed with the same commitment to the contest as they were against Adelaide.

North Melbourne showed some promising signs last week and if they were able to topple the Magpies it would give their supporter base something to believe in as they enter the final month of the competition.

Collingwood go in with an unchanged line-up. The Kangaroos welcome back Todd Goldstein yet lose Majak Daw and Jarrad Waite through injury.

Prediction

The Pies have done enough to convince me that they have taken huge steps forward over the last month.

This will be a close run thing and without hitting the heights of some recent games which have showcased the AFL so well, there will be a tension and desperation that could potentially keep a lid on the scoring.

Collingwood’s pressure will be too much for the ‘shinboners’ and a comfortable victory will be the end result.

Collingwood by 4 goals

Catch all the action on The Roar live from 7:25pm (AEST).