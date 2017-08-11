Twitter reacts to the axing of the Western Force

The Australian Rugby Union has finally swung the axe after months of administrative limbo for fans and teams alike, with the Western Force being cut from Super Rugby effective immediately.

While there’s a sense of relief over the ordeal reaching a climax, there is still a long, long way to go before the dust settles.

The Force has already confirmed legal proceedings in an effort to survive.

The rugby community had plenty to say on the decision bringing their thoughts to the table through Twitter.

The responses have ranged across all extremes, but the overwhelming passion of the fans have portrayed a sense of disappointment that not only the wrong side was pinned, but the ARU itself is out of sorts.

Some going as far as planting the ARU with a new award, and others suggesting the recent dilemma of the government could help solve the issue.

And in true internet fashion, it was turned into a glorious Simpsons meme…

The situation looks to be headed towards a messy battle and the rugby community will continue to rally behind the Force in the coming weeks.

For Rebels fans, this is a huge win, securing their immediate future.