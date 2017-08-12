Essendon Bombers vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

The Essendon Bombers face off against ladder leaders the Adelaide Crows in a big game at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:25pm AEST.

Essendon comes into the game sitting in eighth spot and clinging onto that final spot in the eight by percentage only.

Adelaide sit on top with a one-and-a-half-game buffer on the fast-finishing Greater Western Sydney Giants.

These two teams faced off against one another earlier in the season with the Crows running riot over the Bombers by 65 points at the Adelaide Oval.

Both sides have been high scoring teams this season – the Crows topping the AFL table with most points, while the Bombers are 3rd.

The Bombers had to overcome a spirited Carlton side at Etihad Stadium last weekend just getting over the line by eight points, Adelaide meanwhile punished their cross city rivals the Port Adelaide Power cruising with an 84-point smacking.

With these two high powered offenses going against each other it should be an entertaining game from both teams forwards lines, with Coleman medal contender Joe Daniher down one end and the mercurial forward Eddie Betts looking to run amok, there will be no shortage of highlights in the game.

The loss of Zach Merrett and Orazio Fantasia from the Bombers team will be hard to overcome and with the Crows going into the game unchanged the Bombers will need big games from their midfield stars.

After Jobe Watson announced his retirement during the week the Bombers will have added motivation for the remainder of the season.

Adelaide look to be far too good across the board for the Bombers to challenge, and with two of their shining lights from the season out injured or suspended it will make the game tougher for them.

The Crows have not had it all their way over the Bombers in recent years and out of their last 5 games the only wins the Crows have managed have been at home.

Prediction

Adelaide Crows by 33

