Tennis Australia must never give Bernard Tomic a wildcard

It’s becoming obvious that Bernard Tomic, who started 2017 ranked No.17 in the world, will not be in the top 100 by the end of the US summer.

That will leave him outside of the automatic qualification for grand slam events, with the top 100 getting a spot and the rest having to either qualify or rely on wildcards.

Of course, injuries have already pushed the US Open men’s draw out to the top 104 being automatic, but the point still stands: Tomic will be in a real battle to qualify for the Australian Open should he finish 2017 as he has spent most of it – losing.

The Australian has dropped to No.95 in the world and while the main draw has already been locked down for the fourth grand slam of the year, affording Tomic a spot, the chance of him performing well appears slim.

After his now-infamous Sunday Night interview, where he stated he was bored of tennis and only playing for the money, Tomic has continued to fall away. First-round exits and weak performances have headlined 2017, and despite the possibility of seven tournaments post-US Open, he will likely only play a handful of them.

On top of that, Tomic may have to qualify for anything above a 250 level, although even that is out of reach next week. Playing in the ATP 250 level event at the Winston Salem Open, Tomic will be put through his paces in qualifying – should he wish to compete.

In the corresponding week last year, Tomic made the quarter-finals in Cincinnati, so not defending his 180 points gives Tomic no means to make it up next week. This could see him drop as much as another 40 spots, depending on the results of players below him.

It’s a bitter blow for the Australian, who was content to simply rock up to each grand slam and collect his cheque.

Four grand slams a year, even with first-round exits, earns a player plenty of money. But sent to qualifying, could Tomic find the motivation to dominate opponents he should be beating with his eyes shut?

That’s a big question because, while he is yet to step on-court since his embarrassing first round defeat to Mischa Zverev at Wimbledon, Tomic has suffered some dreadful losses this year.

Even discounting some top-30 players during the lead-up to Wimbledon and the entirety of the clay court season, he has gone down to Bjorn Frantagelo, Donald Young, Steve Darcis, Darian King and Daniel Evans.

In fact, to the middle of August, Tomic has played 17 tournaments and had just two quarter-final appearances to go with six first-round knockouts.

So, having lost to those players with plenty on the line, imagine where his motivation is going to be at during qualification.

That isn’t good enough, no matter what level he is playing at. It’s not as if Tomic hasn’t succeeded on the ATP circuit before because, as already mentioned, he started this year in the top 20.

The bigger question is what happens in the upcoming Australian Summer. With Tennis Australia in charge of wildcard handouts, there is a line of thought that says Tomic shouldn’t have to qualify because of his talent and the fact he has spent a large chunk of time in the top 20.

But let’s throw that line of thought out the back window. Let’s say the almost inevitable happens and Tomic drops outside the top 100.

What then? Tennis Australia has so many talented youngsters coming through who deserve a wildcard. Not only that, but their careers will be infinitely better for it.

Why should Tomic be granted a wildcard when he has stated he has no interest in playing? No interest in being the best? He only wants to earn a living, which could all too rapidly fade away with his ranking.

Sure, that might turn him around, but if Tennis Australia are serious, they will make him earn that living, not hand it to him on a silver platter with a gift-wrapped wildcard.

TA get four internal wildcard selections for the Australian Open. Forgetting for just a moment that some of these players could crash their way into the top 100 if they finish the season strongly, there are plenty of options for those wildcard selections apart from Tomic.

Matthew Ebden (ranked 137), James Duckworth (153), Akira Santillan (167), Sam Groth (174), Alex De Minaur (186), John Patrick-Smith (218), Blake Mott (229), Marc Polmans (231), Omar Jasika (266), Andrew Whittington (275), Christopher O’Connell (277) and even junior French Open winner Alexei Popyrin are all more deserving than Tomic.

While there will also be a wildcard playoff for most of those players, as well as a host of others, TA’s four internal selections must recognise the up-and-coming talent who are committed to working hard – not a washed up Tomic who doesn’t care.

If Tomic makes it in through his own skill, either directly at the back end of this year or through qualifying next year, then good on him and maybe, just maybe it’ll mark the start of a turnaround.

But there is almost no way anyone can say he will do that. Events like the Brisbane International, which he played last year, are also likely to need qualification from Tomic. It’s going to be a challenge both mentally and physically, but this is where we find out if Tomic is ever going to turn around his career.

There is no easy progression here. Bernard Tomic is going to have to work for it if he wants to play in his home or any other grand slam – whether that be in qualifying or via other tournaments to improve his ranking.

Over to you, Tennis Australia.