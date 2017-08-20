Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores

The Fremantle Dockers will do everything they can to be a thorn in the side of the Richmond Tigers when the two sides meet on Sunday afternoon in Perth. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 4:40pm AEST.
Fremantle fans will remember the match between these two sides earlier this year well, Richmond fans, on the other hand, have probably done everything they can to forget.
The Tigers were horrendous in the first three quarters of that game and went into the final with a massive deficit.
Then, seemingly from nowhere, they went on a massive final-term run that put them narrowly ahead in the final minute after a goal from Brandon Ellis that seems like the match winner.
Instead, Fremantle won the last centre clearance of the game and quickly barrelled it down to David Mundy who marked within range of goal.
The siren blew, Mundy goalled, and the Dockers snatched victory from the jaws of a defeat which itself had been snatched from the jaws of victory.
Times have changed though. Fremantle have won just two games in the latter half of the year while Richmond are a top-four threat.
If the Tigers can win out from here then they can lock in a top four finish and a double-chance in finals for the first time since 2001.
They have St Kilda next week, so both of their remaining games are very winnable.
As for Fremantle, well, the match means little other than pride and a nice finish to the year, as they’re guaranteed to avoid the bottom of the four, but can’t rise too high either.
Prediction
Richmond are the better team by some margin, on top of that, they want this one more.
Richmond Tigers by 42 points.
5:29pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:29pm | ! Report
GOAL RICHMOND
The Hill brothers make a mess of it coming out on defence, and Stephen sends the ball out on the full.
Edwards get’s the free, and sends a stunning looking kick towards goal – oh, it is a goal!
The very accurate Tigers’ are out to a 19 point lead.
Fremantle: 3.5 (23)
Richmond: 7.0 (42)
5:26pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:26pm | ! Report
GOAL RICHMOND
Oooof, Richmond made that look way to easy, sending the ball ionto their 50 through Martin and Edwards, before Houli marks.
Houli converts perfectly.
Fremantle: 3.5 (23)
Richmond: 6.0 (36)
5:23pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:23pm | ! Report
BEHIND FREMANTLE
As Ballantyne makes his way off the ground with a potential poke to the eye, Brad Hill boots the ball on the run, but his angled shot heads to the right for a minor score.
Fremantle: 3.5 (23)
Richmond: 5.0 (30)
5:20pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:20pm | ! Report
GOAL RICHMOND
Townsend – in what I believe is his first game of the season – is having a monster of a day, marking an all-too-easy pass and then cooly slotting his third major of the day.
Fremantle: 3.4 (22)
Richmond: 5.0 (30)
5:19pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:19pm | ! Report
GOAL RICHMOND
Lambert with Richmond’s fourth goal of the game, and they’ve got the lead back.
Fremantle: 3.4 (22)
Richmond: 4.0 (24)
5:18pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:18pm | ! Report
SECOND QUARTER UNDERWAY
Richmond get the first forward entry of the second quarter, but Freo’s defence holds up well, and we’ll have a ball up around 10 metres out from goal.
5:16pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:16pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
Fremantle are leading by a slender four points at quarter time in this entertaining match. Harley Bennell’s got two in his first match in the purple, but Richmond are well and truly into this match.
MAJOR STATS
Disposals: Fremantle (98) leading Richmond (95)
Clearances: Frermantle (10) leading Richmond (6)
Inside 50’s Fremantle (18) leading Richmond (6)
Contested Possessions: Fremantle (41) leading Richmond (35)
Tackles: Fremantle (21) leading Richmond (16)
DISPOSAL LEADERS:
Fremantle Fyfe (13), Darcy (6), Crozier (6)
Richmond: Ellis (12), Grigg, Houli, Martin + Vlaunstin (7 apiece),
GOALS
Fremantle: Bennell (2), Fyfe (1)
Richmond: Townsend (2), Rioli (1)
Fremantle: 3.4 (22)
Richmond: 3.0 (18)