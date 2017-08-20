Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores

The Fremantle Dockers will do everything they can to be a thorn in the side of the Richmond Tigers when the two sides meet on Sunday afternoon in Perth. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 4:40pm AEST.

Fremantle fans will remember the match between these two sides earlier this year well, Richmond fans, on the other hand, have probably done everything they can to forget.

The Tigers were horrendous in the first three quarters of that game and went into the final with a massive deficit.

Then, seemingly from nowhere, they went on a massive final-term run that put them narrowly ahead in the final minute after a goal from Brandon Ellis that seems like the match winner.

Instead, Fremantle won the last centre clearance of the game and quickly barrelled it down to David Mundy who marked within range of goal.

The siren blew, Mundy goalled, and the Dockers snatched victory from the jaws of a defeat which itself had been snatched from the jaws of victory.

Times have changed though. Fremantle have won just two games in the latter half of the year while Richmond are a top-four threat.

If the Tigers can win out from here then they can lock in a top four finish and a double-chance in finals for the first time since 2001.

They have St Kilda next week, so both of their remaining games are very winnable.

As for Fremantle, well, the match means little other than pride and a nice finish to the year, as they’re guaranteed to avoid the bottom of the four, but can’t rise too high either.

Prediction

Richmond are the better team by some margin, on top of that, they want this one more.

Richmond Tigers by 42 points.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 4:40pm AEST.