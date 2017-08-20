Kyrgios too good for Nadal in Cincinnati

Nick Kyrgios has surged into the last four of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati with a dominant win over Rafael Nadal on Friday.

With both men backing up after round of 16 wins earlier in the day, the Australian charged out of the blocks in the first set and was never headed in the 6-2 7-5 victory.

“No excuses, nothing at all,” Nadal said. “I didn’t play well.”

Unseeded Kyrgios broke Nadal’s serve in the opening game of the match and broke again en route to taking the first set in just 25 minutes.

Nadal saved match points in the ninth and 10th games of the second set and broke Kyrgios to get back to 5-5.

However, three uncharacteristic forehand errors gifted Kyrgios his fourth break of the encounter and he served out the match with his 10th ace.

“He obviously is a tough match always,” Nadal said.

“I played some good points. He had some mistakes and I was able to be back in the match.

“And then I played a terrible game. So it was a bad match for me.

“Congrats to him. That’s it.”

The victory was number 100 for Kyrgios on the ATP Tour and he will play David Ferrer in the final four.

In the day session, Kyrgios won his rain-delayed match against Ivo Karlovic 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 on Friday.

Karlovic was leading 4-3 on serve on Thursday before rain put a stop to proceedings after he had hit eight aces to Kyrgios’ one.

The big-serving Croatian took the first set when play resumed but Kyrgios fought back via a second-set tiebreaker, showing the Ohio crowd a preview of his nightclub moves in celebration.

Nadal needed an hour and 37 minutes on court to dispatch fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-1) 6-2.

Nadal will return to world No.1 next week after nine years away from the top spot, the longest gap in ATP rankings history. He first ascended to the top spot following the Masters in 2008.

Seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov was the first player through to the semi-finals after he made light work of Japan’s Yuichi Sugita.

The Bulgarian was untroubled in a 6-2 6-1 victory and he will play 14th-seeded John Isner in the last four.

Isner beat wildcard Jared Donaldson 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in an all-American battle, winning the only break point of the match to go ahead 6-5 in the second set and closing it out with his 25th ace of the match.

“I knew that a lot of the conditions and everything about this tournament, my schedule; a lot of things have worked in my favour this week,” Isner said.

“So I hope to keep it going.”

In the top half of the draw, Spanish veteran Ferrer upset Dominic Them 6-3 6-3.

The third-seeded Austrian was no match for the unseeded 35-year-old Ferrer, who broke serve four times.