 

St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

    Live Scores

    St Kilda vs. North Melbourne
    Etihad Stadium
    AFL Home and Away August 20, 2017
    Q1 - 32:00 - St Kilda 21, North Melbourne 25
    St Kilda North Melbourne
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q13321   4125

    The St Kilda Saints and the North Melbourne Kangaroos are at the point of playing for pride when they meet at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 3:20pm AEST.

    St Kilda’s season likely came to an end last week when they fell short by four goals against the Melbourne Demons at the MCG.

    Although the Saints fought well in the latter half of that match, it wasn’t enough to recover from a poor start that saw the Demons dominate the opening quarter.

    Although mathematically things could still work out for them, it would require a bizarre series of events reminiscent of a Happy Gilmore gold jacket winning shot.

    They can live in hope, but aside from that, can also play for pride, to build momentum for 2018, and do honour to retiring club legend Nick Riewoldt.

    North Melbourne’s season has been over for much longer than that. They’ve been an alright team at stages this year but just haven’t won that many games – and, well, that’s a pretty crucial part of the whole deal, y’kno?

    The Roos have had only one win from their last eleven games and that has seen them drop from a side in the middle of the table to one in the running for the wooden spoon.

    Next week’s match against Brisbane shapes as a spoon decider, with the loser likely to finish eighteenth and cop that unwanted prize.

    Both sides have leaders back into the team this week, St Kilda regaining Nick Riewoldt, and North have their skipper Jack Ziebell back.

    Prediction
    St Kilda are the better team of these two and have no good reason not to show it today.

    St Kilda Saints by 36 points.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 3:20pm AEST.

    Live Score Updates

    Events
    Quarter 1
    5' GOAL - Jy Simpkin (North Melbourne)
    7' GOAL - Jade Gresham (St Kilda)
    10' GOAL - Nathan Hrovat (North Melbourne)
    14' BEHIND - Rushed (St Kilda)
    16' GOAL - Jack Billings (St Kilda)
    18' GOAL - Ben Brown (North Melbourne)
    20' BEHIND - Jade Gresham (St Kilda)
    21' GOAL - Blake Acres (St Kilda)
    22' GOAL - Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne)
    24' BEHIND - Billy Longer (St Kilda)
    25' BEHIND - Ben Brown (North Melbourne)

