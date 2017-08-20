St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

The St Kilda Saints and the North Melbourne Kangaroos are at the point of playing for pride when they meet at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 3:20pm AEST.
St Kilda’s season likely came to an end last week when they fell short by four goals against the Melbourne Demons at the MCG.
Although the Saints fought well in the latter half of that match, it wasn’t enough to recover from a poor start that saw the Demons dominate the opening quarter.
Although mathematically things could still work out for them, it would require a bizarre series of events reminiscent of a Happy Gilmore gold jacket winning shot.
They can live in hope, but aside from that, can also play for pride, to build momentum for 2018, and do honour to retiring club legend Nick Riewoldt.
North Melbourne’s season has been over for much longer than that. They’ve been an alright team at stages this year but just haven’t won that many games – and, well, that’s a pretty crucial part of the whole deal, y’kno?
The Roos have had only one win from their last eleven games and that has seen them drop from a side in the middle of the table to one in the running for the wooden spoon.
Next week’s match against Brisbane shapes as a spoon decider, with the loser likely to finish eighteenth and cop that unwanted prize.
Both sides have leaders back into the team this week, St Kilda regaining Nick Riewoldt, and North have their skipper Jack Ziebell back.
Prediction
St Kilda are the better team of these two and have no good reason not to show it today.
St Kilda Saints by 36 points.
3:55pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:55pm | ! Report
Play back on now.
3:49pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:49pm | ! Report
Daniel Nielson getting stretchered off now after a heavy collision. Hopefully he’s OK.
3:48pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:48pm | ! Report
Josh Bruce with a set shot misses everything.
ST KILDA 3.3.21
NORTH MELBOURNE 4.1.25
3:45pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:45pm | ! Report
BEHIND NORTH MELBOURNE
A free kick gives Ben Brown a set shot, he missed to the left.
ST KILDA 3.3.21
NORTH MELBOURNE 4.1.25
3:44pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:44pm | ! Report
BEHIND ST KILDA
Billy Longer has a set shot off a ruck free kick, misses.
ST KILDA 3.3.21
NORTH MELBOURNE 4.0.24
3:42pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:42pm | ! Report
GOAL NORTH MELBOURNE
Ben Cunnington with the fend-off and left-foot snap for a quick goal, Dustin Martin eat your heart out. North lead.
ST KILDA 3.2.20
NORTH MELBOURNE 4.0.24
3:41pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:41pm | ! Report
GOAL ST KILDA
Blake Acres has a set shot from a tough angle… classy finish. No trouble. Goal. Saints lead.
ST KILDA 3.2.20
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.0.18
3:40pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:40pm | ! Report
BEHIND ST KILDA
Jade Gresham adds a behind.
ST KILDA 2.2.14
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.0.18
3:38pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:38pm | ! Report
GOAL NORTH MELBOURNE
Ben Brown with a set shot, it is brilliantly straight. 55 goals for the year. North lead.
ST KILDA 2.1.13
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.0.18
3:37pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:37pm | ! Report
GOAL ST KILDA
Jack Billings with a quality goal, the Saints take the lead.
ST KILDA 2.1.13
NORTH MELBOURNE 2.0.12
3:34pm
Josh Elliott said | 3:34pm | ! Report
BEHIND ST KILDA
Nick Riewoldt has a set shot on goal, doesn’t quite have the length and is rushed over.
ST KILDA 1.1.7
NORTH MELBOURNE 2.0.12