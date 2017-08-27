Bangladesh vs Australia start time: When does the first Test start? Date, venue, squads, key information

Australia will tour Bangladesh for the first time in over a decade, with the two-Test series starting on Sunday, August 27 at 2pm (AEST) in Dhaka.

The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in the nation’s capital city, with Bangladesh out to beat the Aussies for the first time ever.

Given Australia’s struggles against spin in the last 18 months, when they lost a series 3-0 to Sri Lanka and then 2-1 to India, this is going to be far from a walk in the park for the tourists.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has risen through the ranks of international cricket, and while they do have a long way to go, they have already drawn series against England and Sri Lanka this year and will be looking to do at least the same when they host the Aussies.

First Test key game information First ball: 2pm (AEST) – 10am (local)

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

TV: Live, Fox Sports

Online: Live, Foxtel app and Foxtel now

Overall record: Played 4, Australia 4, Bangladesh 0

Last meeting: April 16-20, 2006 – Australia won by an innings and 80 runs in Chittagong

Umpires: Nigel Llong and Aleem Dar

Squads

Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mossadek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Safiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Souyma Sarkar

Australia

Ashton Agar, Jack Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Patrick Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner (vc)

Hours of play

Session Start (AEST) Finish (AEST) Start (local) Finish (local) Duration Morning session 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 10:00 AM 12:00 PM 2 hours Lunch 4:00 PM 4:40 PM 12:00 PM 12:40 PM 40 minutes Afternoon Session 4:40 PM 6:40 PM 12:40 PM 2:40 PM 2 hours Tea 6:40 PM 7:00 PM 2:40 PM 3:00 PM 20 minutes Evening session 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 2 hours

Broadcast information

The match will be broadcast exclusively live on Foxtel. Fox Sports will be running their coverage on Channel 507 from 1:50pm (AEST) each day of the match.

To watch it, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

If you want to stream the match online, you will need to use Foxtel’s streaming service, either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App.