 

Bangladesh vs Australia start time: When does the first Test start? Date, venue, squads, key information

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    Australia will tour Bangladesh for the first time in over a decade, with the two-Test series starting on Sunday, August 27 at 2pm (AEST) in Dhaka.

    The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in the nation’s capital city, with Bangladesh out to beat the Aussies for the first time ever.

    Given Australia’s struggles against spin in the last 18 months, when they lost a series 3-0 to Sri Lanka and then 2-1 to India, this is going to be far from a walk in the park for the tourists.

    Bangladesh, on the other hand, has risen through the ranks of international cricket, and while they do have a long way to go, they have already drawn series against England and Sri Lanka this year and will be looking to do at least the same when they host the Aussies.

    First Test key game information

    First ball: 2pm (AEST) – 10am (local)
    Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
    TV: Live, Fox Sports
    Online: Live, Foxtel app and Foxtel now
    Overall record: Played 4, Australia 4, Bangladesh 0
    Last meeting: April 16-20, 2006 – Australia won by an innings and 80 runs in Chittagong
    Umpires: Nigel Llong and Aleem Dar

    Squads

    Bangladesh
    Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mossadek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Safiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Souyma Sarkar

    Australia
    Ashton Agar, Jack Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Patrick Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner (vc)

    Hours of play

    Session Start (AEST) Finish (AEST) Start (local) Finish (local) Duration
    Morning session 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 10:00 AM 12:00 PM 2 hours
    Lunch 4:00 PM 4:40 PM 12:00 PM 12:40 PM 40 minutes
    Afternoon Session 4:40 PM 6:40 PM 12:40 PM 2:40 PM 2 hours
    Tea 6:40 PM 7:00 PM 2:40 PM 3:00 PM 20 minutes
    Evening session 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 2 hours

    Broadcast information

    The match will be broadcast exclusively live on Foxtel. Fox Sports will be running their coverage on Channel 507 from 1:50pm (AEST) each day of the match.

    To watch it, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

    If you want to stream the match online, you will need to use Foxtel’s streaming service, either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App.

    Game this weekend? Check. Camera? Check. Desire to go viral? Check!!! Upload the best of your grassroots sport videos from this weekend, because we’ve got $10,000 to giveaway! To find out more check out Club Roar.