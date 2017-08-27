Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor last minute guide – Australian start time, live stream, TV

The big day is here. The talk is done. Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor – only one can be the victor. Find out everything you need to know here.

Australian start time

When you start watching the fight depends on how much of the undercard you want to watch.

There’s a preliminary undercard that starts at 9am AEST. This is televised on Fox Sports.

Then, there’s the main card, which begins at 11am AEST. This is televised only through Main Event.

As for the headline fight itself, Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, the exact start time for this is a little flexible depending on how long the undercard goes for.

The current estimate is that it will start at approximately 2pm AEST – it’s certainly not likely to start any earlier than that, but could be significantly delayed depending on the other fights.

Australian TV coverage

The preliminary undercard will be shown on Fox Sports, but the main card including the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight is going to be exclusively shown through Main Event.

To watch the fight on your TV, you’ll need to have either a Foxtel or Optus TV service, and then purchase the fight to watch on that service through Main Event. It’ll set you back $59.95.

Their broadcast begins at 11am AEST, when the undercard does.

They will also have replays of the fight every six hours starting from 6am AEST on Sunday morning (August 28).

Australian live stream

Much like the TV coverage, the only way to live stream the main card including the Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor fight will be through Main Event.

For the same price, you can watch a live stream of the fight directly through the Main Event website.

Who’s going to win?

If you believe the betting odds and the boxing community at large, this should be a walkover for Floyd Mayweather, given he is one of the greatest boxers of the era going up against someone making their debut.

However, Mayweather himself has admitted to getting slower over the years – perhaps there’s a slight chance for McGregor to get a few good hits in early and surprise us all.

The Roar has previews and predictions written by Justin Faux, and Isaac Nowroozi. Check them out for analysis and tips.