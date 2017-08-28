The Collingwood Magpies will host a press conference at 10:30am AEST at which they are expected to announce a new two-year deal for Nathan Buckley to continue as senior coach.
The decision comes after a strong finish to the season for the Pies who recorded four wins and a draw with the minor premiers from their last seven games.
On Saturday they capped off 2017 with an upset win over Melbourne at the MCG, which had the added schaudenfreudic benefit of denying the Dees a finals berth.
Collingwood recently finished an extensive internal review of their football department, identifying a number of areas for improvement.
Buckley’s first task now that his future is secure will be to improve skills across the board, as this was identified as a major deficiency.
The Magpies are also looking to provide Buckley with an experienced mentor, so it will be interesting to see who takes up that role.
Mickyo said
Joke.
Cat said
As a Collingwood hater, I love it. Best pre-finals news there could be. Two more years of Collingwood being guaranteed irrelevant.
Reservoir Animal said
Hehe
Birdman said
inevitable – too many egos (and one in particular) at stake.
I blame (er…thank) Damian Hardwick (and Bomber Thompson) as they gave Eddie the narrative to justify the new contract.
Swampy said
This is a joke surely?
Kane said
There is going to be a massive fallout amongst Collingwood people if he gets a contract extension. I might start a popcorn business up because sales will be through the roof.
Another Paul said
Will there be online ordering, if so I’ll by a pallet worth please
Mickyo said
So he needs to improve his skills and needs a mentor!!
Why not just get the mentor to coach, isn’t that what they employ Buckley for ?.
6 years of mediocre performances and it appears everyone else is to blame except the top man.
I would expect attendances and membership to dip again next year, in general the supporter base is not in favour of this, he has had more than a fair go.