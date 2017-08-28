 

Collingwood set to announce two-year extension for Nathan Buckley

    The Collingwood Magpies will host a press conference at 10:30am AEST at which they are expected to announce a new two-year deal for Nathan Buckley to continue as senior coach.

    The decision comes after a strong finish to the season for the Pies who recorded four wins and a draw with the minor premiers from their last seven games.

    On Saturday they capped off 2017 with an upset win over Melbourne at the MCG, which had the added schaudenfreudic benefit of denying the Dees a finals berth.

    Collingwood recently finished an extensive internal review of their football department, identifying a number of areas for improvement.

    Buckley’s first task now that his future is secure will be to improve skills across the board, as this was identified as a major deficiency.

    The Magpies are also looking to provide Buckley with an experienced mentor, so it will be interesting to see who takes up that role.

    More to come.

