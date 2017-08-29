Jack Sock vs Jordan Thompson: US Open live scores

Australian Jordan Thompson will be out to back-up a stunning Davis Cup victory earlier this year when he takes on home crowd favourite, 13th seed Jack Sock in the first round of the US Open. Join The Roar for live scores from around 7am (AEST).

When Thompson was slated to play Davis Cup against Sock earlier this year in the quarter-final between Australia and the United States of America, he was an underdog, to say the least.

What followed though was possibly the greatest victory of the youngster’s career as he dominated and eventually upset Sock in four sets to the tune of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Thompson beat Sock at his own game, out-serving the American and then using his superior court movement, acceleration and pace to stay in points and break serve multiple times.

While it was an upset victory, Sock’s form coming into the final grand slam of the year doesn’t give anyone great confidence he can reverse the result in what is a dangerous first round match. Sock would have been hoping he could ease his way in and pick up a confidence-restoring victory, but if there’s one thing Thompson won’t do, it’s go down easily.

Sock doesn’t exactly have a brilliant record when it comes to his home grand slam either, so the pressure and weight of expectation isn’t going to help him. In seven US Open’s, he has never made it past the fourth round (although he hasn’t at any grand slam) and has been out four times in the first or second round.

He comes into the Open on the back of a first round loss in Cincinnati to Yuichi Sugita, while he has also suffered heavy losses to David Ferrer, Kevin Anderson and Kyle Edmund after a disappointing second round exit at Wimbledon.

The last loss in particular is a worry for Sock. His serve has been inconsistent at best, and he almost doesn’t appear to be himself on court.

Thompson, while playing a much lower level of opponent in challenger events since a first round exit in London has been winning, and will carry an air of confidence into a match he has won before.

While he lost early in Washington and Aptos, he made the final in Binghampton and again in Vancouver just last week. While they were challenger events, winning matches will have in a good frame of mind for the match against Sock.

His ability to keep an extra ball in and chase down the seemingly impossible will have the American concerned, and it could just be the factor that tips the balance.

Prediction

On the back of the Davis Cup and home crowd pressure, as well as the form of the American, Thompson could win this. In fact, I reckon he will.

Thompson in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match at the US Open from around 7am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.