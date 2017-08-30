Roger Federer vs Frances Tiafoe: US Open live scores

It should be all one-way traffic in the first round at the US Open when Roger Federer starts his pursuit of a 20th grand slam title against American Frances Tiafoe. Join The Roar for live scores from around 10:30am (AEST).

If the 19-year-old American thought he was going to be able to draw off the power of the crowd in his first round match, then he would have received a rude shock when the draw was unveiled.

Federer, one of the most popular players in Tennis will be standing up the other end and is always a crowd favourite. Nonetheless, this is the biggest match of Tiafoe’s career so far – to get centre court billing during the night session against one of the legends of the sport will give him an experience most players can only dream about.

Unfortunately for Tiafoe, who comes into the tournament ranked at 71 in the world, there appears to be very little chance he will advance to the second round. As much as the developing star has the weapons to trouble many players on the ATP circuit, Federer, even playing at half of his best isn’t one of them.

While Tiafoe made a third round run in Cincinnati, defeating US Open fourth seed Alexander Zverev on the way, he has struggled otherwise to find any rhythm or consistency in his game.

In fact, after a second round exit at Wimbledon, the American lost three matches in a row to start his hard court season, going down to John Millman in Atlanta, Thanasi Kokkinakis in Los Cabos and Paolo Lorenzi in Montreal.

It was a less than impressive run and despite wins in Cincinnati, he still isn’t playing anywhere near the top of his game consistently.

Federer, on the other hand smoked through Wimbledon to win the tournament without dropping a set before taking a month off, only returning a few weeks ago in Montreal.

He went through that tournament with a certain level of ease as well, only dropping a single set in his second match against David Ferrer. He went on to beat Roberto Bautsita Agut and Robin Haase, before dropping the final to Zverev.

It was a wake-up call for Federer and his team, with injury also looking to play a part. He hasn’t played since, but has stated he is fine and feeling at the top of his game.

The pair have met once before, with Federer beating Tiafoe in straight sets at Miami.

Prediction

Federer to blitz through to the second round in an easy straight set drubbing.

Federer in straight sets.

