Sofia Kenin vs Maria Sharapova: US Open live scores

It’ll be a battle of wild card winners at the bottom of the US Open women’s draw when Sofia Kenin takes on one of the new tournament favourites Maria Sharapova in the third round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 11am (AEST).

Sharapova, still one of the best players in the world despite falling down the world rankings after her suspension was handed a controversial wild card for the final grand slam of the year and hasn’t disappointed.

She knocked out the world No.2 in the first round and hasn’t looked back. The first round win was impressive, given Sharapova came into the tournament having spent three months struggling with injuries.

The Russian took three sets to get the job done against Halep, but a 6-3 domination in the final set made the victory seem clinical – and it was. She served at a high percentage, moved freely and showcased her absolute advantage in the power stakes – an advantage that may take her all the way to the title.

With other seeds being bounced out left, right and centre, the draw for Sharapova has opened right up. She took another three sets to knock over Timea Babos in the second round, but one would think she will have no such problems against the 18-year-old Kenin.

Kenin, who is ranked at 139 in the world and has made two lower level finals in the last six weeks at Stockton and Lexington had her good form rewarded with a USTA wild card.

That followed qualifying efforts which failed in both Cincinnati and New Haven, but she has played high-quality tennis in the first two rounds to overcome opponents who would generally have been thought to have her number.

She overcame Lauren Davis in a straight-set opening round victory, then fought hard to reverse momentum against Sachia Vickery, eventually winning a third set tie-breaker 7-0. Handling herself under pressure without experience on the big stage was impressive to see, and she will need every bit of that mentality against Sharapova.

The winner of this match will take on either Anastasija Sevastova or Donna Vekic in the fourth round on Monday (AEST).

Prediction

Sharapova should dominate this match. Kenin has already had a better than expected run to the third round, but Sharapova is going to be a bridge too far.

Sharapova in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 11am (AEST) or at the completion of John Isner versus Mischa Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and don’t forget to add a comment below.