 

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

Stuart Thomas Roar Guru

By , Stuart Thomas is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

77 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Roosters vs Titans

    NRL, 2 September, 2017
    Allianz Stadium
    45:00 - Roosters 6, Titans 10
    Roosters   Titans
    6 LIVE SCORE 10
    1 TRIES 2
    1 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Ben Cummins
    Touch judges: Russell Turner & Ricky McFarlane
    Video Referee: Luke Patten

    The Sydney Roosters and the Gold Coast Titans face off at Allianz Stadium, in something of a curious game for both teams in terms of motivation. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm (AEST).

    While appearing as a mismatch of epic proportions… who am I kidding? This is a mismatch of epic proportions.

    The Roosters have all but locked up second spot on the ladder and would have to concede considerable points in a shock loss to an undermanned Titans to slip to third.

    Gold Coast are missing key players Dale Copley, Nathan Peats, Tyrone Roberts and Jarrod Wallace – who join Ryan James on the pine – and are fielding an incredibly young squad. More importantly, they have had their hearts tested in recent weeks, as a departing coach and a controversial marquee man have created unwanted headlines.

    The Tricolours are essentially injury-free and will want to put in a polished performance to create maximum momentum leading into the finals.

    Contrastingly, the Titans field a development team and debut another player in the top grade. They have played 34 players this season and their inconsistent form is a reflection of shuffled line-ups from week to week, where little or no continuity has been established.

    Prediction
    With a fit roster and a minuscule chance of losing a top-two position, the Roosters will still find enough motivation to send the Titans off to their post-season activities with another embarrassing loss.

    Roosters 46-8 Titans

    Catch all the action on The Roar from 3pm (AEST).

    It's Finals Time! Show off the best your club has to offer at the business end of the season. We're accepting entries for the Club Roar Awards, judged by Olympian Steven Bradbury. Submit now because we’ve got $10,000 to giveaway! To find out more check out Club Roar.