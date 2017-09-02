Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters and the Gold Coast Titans face off at Allianz Stadium, in something of a curious game for both teams in terms of motivation. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm (AEST).

While appearing as a mismatch of epic proportions… who am I kidding? This is a mismatch of epic proportions.

The Roosters have all but locked up second spot on the ladder and would have to concede considerable points in a shock loss to an undermanned Titans to slip to third.

Gold Coast are missing key players Dale Copley, Nathan Peats, Tyrone Roberts and Jarrod Wallace – who join Ryan James on the pine – and are fielding an incredibly young squad. More importantly, they have had their hearts tested in recent weeks, as a departing coach and a controversial marquee man have created unwanted headlines.

The Tricolours are essentially injury-free and will want to put in a polished performance to create maximum momentum leading into the finals.

Contrastingly, the Titans field a development team and debut another player in the top grade. They have played 34 players this season and their inconsistent form is a reflection of shuffled line-ups from week to week, where little or no continuity has been established.

Prediction

With a fit roster and a minuscule chance of losing a top-two position, the Roosters will still find enough motivation to send the Titans off to their post-season activities with another embarrassing loss.

Roosters 46-8 Titans

Catch all the action on The Roar from 3pm (AEST).