Aussie Millman bows out of US Open

John Millman has turned his attention to doubles and adding to the biggest pay day of his career after bowing out of the US Open singles in New York.

Australia’s last man standing went down 7-5 6-2 6-4 to tough German Philipp Kohlschreiber, but can look forward to a cheque for at least $US166,500 ($A210,000) for his run to the third round at a grand slam for the first time.

The 28-year-old will also soar some 60 places in the rankings to around 180th in the world as he continues his comeback from groin surgery.

Little wonder Millman had no complaints after falling to the world No.37.

“A really good week,” Millman said.

“I could walk off the court and say I was a little bit sore or whatever but, at the end of the day, physically I felt really good and I got beat by a guy who just played a little bit better than me.

“To be honest, I thought the whole match was pretty high quality.

“Philipp played really well. I thought I played really well. There weren’t too many free points to be had out there.

“I’m very comfortable that I fought hard and I got beaten by a better player.”

Millman’s tournament isn’t over yet, though, after the Queenslander gained a last-minute entry to the doubles with Englishman Ken Supski.

The first alternates took full advantage to win their opener to set up a second-round clash with Australian Davis Cup star Jordan Thompson and Swede Robert Lindstedt.