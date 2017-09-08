AFL semi-finals preliminary finals fixtures – who plays who where and when

With the qualifying finals complete, the fixture for the semi-finals and preliminary finals of the 2017 AFL Finals Series is starting to take shape.

Having lost to the Richmond Tigers on Friday night, the Geelong Cats will on Friday night next week host at the MCG the winner of Saturday’s elimination final between the Sydney Swans and the Essendon Bombers.

The other qualifying final loser, the GWS Giants, will host a semi-final on Saturday night next week at Spotless Stadium against the winner of Saturday night’s elimination final between the Port Adelaide Power and the West Coast Eagles.

The Adelaide Crows, having won their qualifying final, will host a preliminary final at Adelaide Oval on Friday night in a fortnight, with their opponent to be whichever of the Geelong Cats, Sydney Swans or Essendon Bombers wins through.

The Richmond Tigers, having finally broken their finals drought, will host a preliminary final at the MCG on the following Saturday, with their opponent to come from the pool of the GWS Giants, Port Adelaide Power and West Coast Eagles.

The exact time of the Richmond preliminary final is yet to be confirmed, but the times, dates and locations for all other semi-finals and preliminary finals have been confirmed, and are as follows:

Second Semi-final: Geelong Cats vs TBA (Sydney or Essendon)

7:50pm AEST Friday 15 September, MCG

First Semi-final: GWS Giants vs TBA (Port Adelaide or West Coast)

7:25pm AEST Saturday 16 September, Spotless Stadium

First Preliminary Final: Adelaide Crows vs TBA (Geelong, Sydney or Essendon)

7:50pm AEST Friday 22 September, Adelaide Oval

Second Preliminary Final: Richmond Tigers vs TBA (GWS, Port Adelaide or West Coast)

Time TBA Saturday 23 September, MCG