Coco Vandeweghe vs Madison Keys: US Open women’s semi-final live scores, blog

The American procession in the women's draw at the US Open continues in the second semi-final when Coco Vandeweghe and Madison Keys do battle for a place in the final.

With all four women making the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows being American, it marks the most successful tournament in recent memory for the home women.

One of them will win, and for Keys and Vandeweghe, one of the pair will play their first grand slam final in New York.

Both have previously made the semi-final stage at grand slam level, with Vandeweghe getting there in Australia earlier this year, and Keys kicking off 2015 in fine fashion with a semi-final at Melbourne Park.

Seeded outside the top ten though, they have put on strong displays throughout the tournament and with the draw opening up, will face off in a semi-final which is sure to be fast-paced. Both players carry their game plan with a big serve and strong groundstroke game, which could lead to a lot of short points throughout the match.

Vandeweghe in particular, has had to overcome the odds. After a tough opening against Alison Riske, her court movement over the last four rounds has been phenomenal. She beats Ons Jabeur in straight sets, then went past Agnieszka Radwanska in three.

A pair of straight set wins against Lucie Safarova and the world No.1 Karolina Pliskova have followed. The win against Pliskova was unexpected, to say the least with Vandeweghe doing everything right to run out with a scoreline of 7-6, 6-3.

Breaking the Pliskova serve shows she has no problem dealing with big serves, but Keys has a different sort of accuracy generally attached to her serves. It’s shown in their two meetings already this year, with Keys winning both in the last month pretty convincingly.

Keys has had what could have been considered a much easier draw to go through the US Open than her opponent. While she had to get past Elina Vesnina and Elina Svitolina in the fourth round and quarter-finals respectively, both taking three sets, her other three matches have all been straight-forward straight-set victories.

Her win against Kaia Kanepi yesterday was particularly impressive, and her form suggests she is going to be hard to beat over the final two matches of the grand slam.

Prediction

Vandeweghe has proven she can deal with power players, but I just can’t see Keys losing this one. Her serve is fantastic, her weapons too powerful. This is going to be cracking match, and will go the distance regardless.

Keys in three sets.

from around 10:30am (AEST) or at the completion of Venus Williams vs Coco Vandeweghe