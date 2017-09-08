Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL Finals live scores, blog

The 2017 NRL finals kick-off with the second-placed Sydney Roosters taking on the third-placed Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the second qualifying final on Friday night at Allianz Stadium, starting from 7:55pm (AEST).
The Roosters go into the match as favourites after three wins on the trot, though last week they only scraped home against the Titans.
The Broncos have won four of their last six, with both losses coming against fourth-placed Parramatta. Last week, they beat the understrength Cowboys in Townsville.
The two teams have met twice this season. In Round 6, the Broncos thumped the Roosters 32-8 at Suncorp, but the Roosters turned the tables in Round 13, with an 18-16 victory just after State of Origin Game 1.
Broncos captain Darius Boyd is out with the hamstring injury he suffered last week, with Wayne Bennett naming halfback Kodi Nikorima at fullback, and Benji Marshall taking Nikorima’s number 7 jersey. Outside back David Mead has been named on the bench as backup.
Roosters winger Daniel Tupou has been named on an extended bench, after suffering a groin injury, and could be a late inclusion.
The winner tonight will earn a week off and go straight into the grand final qualifier in two weeks’ time, where they will play either the loser of tomorrow’s Storm vs Eels game, or the winner of the Sharks vs Cowboys game on Sunday.
The loser will face the winner of tomorrow night’s elimination final between the Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers in sudden death next week.
Prediction
Roosters by 4.
8:34pm
John Coomer said | 8:34pm
34’ Loose pass from Aubusson, Broncos scrum feed 40 metres out from their own line.
Roosters 14
Broncos 0
8:33pm
Matthew Pearce said | 8:33pm
And what, that wasn’t a shoulder charge on Roberts?
8:33pm
Rellum said | 8:33pm
Broncs are slowly getting back into it.
8:33pm
The Barry said | 8:33pm
Roosters want to be careful not to go too silly here and force passes.
8:33pm
John Coomer said | 8:33pm
33’ Disorganised, lacklustre set from the Broncos and the Roosters defence is solid. They’re back in possession 10 metres out from their own line.
Roosters 14
Broncos 0
8:31pm
John Coomer said | 8:31pm
32’ The Roosters lose it on halfway early in the count, Broncos on the attack!
Roosters 14
Broncos 0
8:31pm
Jimmmy said | 8:31pm
Wjy didn’t Ferguson play like this for NSW?
8:32pm
Rellum said | 8:32pm
Hung over.
8:34pm
Dutski said | 8:34pm
Gold!
8:31pm
Rellum said | 8:31pm
Pass it Alex, pass it!!
8:30pm
John Coomer said | 8:30pm
31’ Glenn held up over the line after a last tackle Broncos bomb!
Roosters 14
Broncos 0
8:31pm
Jara W said | 8:31pm
Hahaha. Some night you’re just not meant to win.
8:30pm
The Barry said | 8:30pm
Ooooooooh….big play if they’ve held him up…
8:31pm
Emcie said | 8:31pm
Shut up Barry
8:30pm
Zedman said | 8:30pm
Benji and Milf are not good together, have they made a tackle.?
8:31pm
eagleJack said | 8:31pm
Who’s the organiser? Both are off the cuff players
8:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:33pm
Benji’s the organiser. He learnt that skill at the Dragons in 2015 supposedly.