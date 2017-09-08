Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL Finals live scores, blog

The 2017 NRL finals kick-off with the second-placed Sydney Roosters taking on the third-placed Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the second qualifying final on Friday night at Allianz Stadium, starting from 7:55pm (AEST).

The Roosters go into the match as favourites after three wins on the trot, though last week they only scraped home against the Titans.

The Broncos have won four of their last six, with both losses coming against fourth-placed Parramatta. Last week, they beat the understrength Cowboys in Townsville.

The two teams have met twice this season. In Round 6, the Broncos thumped the Roosters 32-8 at Suncorp, but the Roosters turned the tables in Round 13, with an 18-16 victory just after State of Origin Game 1.

Broncos captain Darius Boyd is out with the hamstring injury he suffered last week, with Wayne Bennett naming halfback Kodi Nikorima at fullback, and Benji Marshall taking Nikorima’s number 7 jersey. Outside back David Mead has been named on the bench as backup.

Roosters winger Daniel Tupou has been named on an extended bench, after suffering a groin injury, and could be a late inclusion.

The winner tonight will earn a week off and go straight into the grand final qualifier in two weeks’ time, where they will play either the loser of tomorrow’s Storm vs Eels game, or the winner of the Sharks vs Cowboys game on Sunday.

The loser will face the winner of tomorrow night’s elimination final between the Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers in sudden death next week.

Prediction

Roosters by 4.

Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the second qualifying final between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night at Allianz Stadium, starting from 7:55pm (AEST). It should be a cracker!