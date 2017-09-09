Luke Shuey goals after the siren to turn off the Power in extra time

The West Coast Eagles have defeated Port Adelaide by two points, after one of the most dramatic, scarcely believable and tumultuous games of recent years.

In a first quarter dominated by the visitors, Port Adelaide seemed overawed in the opening stages of their first final since 2014.

The Eagles started the game on fire, booting the first three goals of the match, and bringing some of their best play of recent weeks.

They went into the first break leading by 20 points, and looked to be determined to be a factor in their surprise finals campaign.

The second quarter was more of the same: Eagles performing well, but Port slowly but surely getting on top.

The home side booted four goals to the Eagles three, but it was the visitors who were leading by 11 points at the main break.

It was starting to become a close game, and the second half was exactly that.

The third quarter was a low-scoring but super intense affair. Just the one goal – a controversial one to Port’s Chad Wingard – and a whole host of behinds to the home team, and a solitary behind to the Eagles, meant it was a slim three-point lead to the Eagles at the final break.

Most watching knew the Power wouldn’t possibly remain down for long, and they didn’t. They had the momentum heading into the final quarter, and the stadium erupted when they took the lead in the middle of the fourth.

The Eagles, though, decided that wasn’t how they wanted the game to go, and perfect kicks form veterans Matt Priddis and Drew Petrie meant they stole the lead again.

But, there was more twists to come. Inaccuracy from Port meant they weren’t able to steal the lead back, but they did tie the scores.

A sensational, desperate trick from Eric Mackenzie in the final seconds – in which he sent the ball over the boundary line rather than through for a rushed behind – meant the game was tied come the final siren. Extra time it was, then.

Port’s momentum saw them skip out to a 13-point lead in extra time, before a freak goal from Josh Kennedy meant the Eagles were right in it as the final five minutes began.

Kennedy booted a second extra time goal early, before two misses from Port meant they were unable to extend their lead, but nonetheless the game was in their hands.

The Eagles went forward and with just seconds left on the clock Luke Shuey was awarded what will surely live in infamy as a contentious high contact free kick.

The siren blew as he lined up, and Shuey nailed the set shot. The Eagles won.

Charlie Dixon (inaccuracy notwithstanding) was brilliant with 23 disposals, while Robbie Gray (30 touches) Ollie Wines (28) and Boak (26) were also prolific.

Andrew Gaff (34 disposals), Matt Priddis (33 touches and a goal) and Shuey (32 and two) were excellent for the victors. Mitchell and Priddis combined for 59 disposals, and ensured they’d play again at least one more time.

The Eagles will play GWS next weekend in a semi-final at Spotless Stadium, the winner going on to play Richmond in a preliminary final at the MCG.

The devastated Port Adelaide’s season is finished, but they can also remember the time they played in this legendary, historic game.