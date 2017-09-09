Luke Shuey goals after the siren to turn off the Power in extra time

The West Coast Eagles have defeated Port Adelaide by two points, after one of the most dramatic, scarcely believable and tumultuous games of recent years.
In a first quarter dominated by the visitors, Port Adelaide seemed overawed in the opening stages of their first final since 2014.
The Eagles started the game on fire, booting the first three goals of the match, and bringing some of their best play of recent weeks.
They went into the first break leading by 20 points, and looked to be determined to be a factor in their surprise finals campaign.
The second quarter was more of the same: Eagles performing well, but Port slowly but surely getting on top.
The home side booted four goals to the Eagles three, but it was the visitors who were leading by 11 points at the main break.
It was starting to become a close game, and the second half was exactly that.
The third quarter was a low-scoring but super intense affair. Just the one goal – a controversial one to Port’s Chad Wingard – and a whole host of behinds to the home team, and a solitary behind to the Eagles, meant it was a slim three-point lead to the Eagles at the final break.
Most watching knew the Power wouldn’t possibly remain down for long, and they didn’t. They had the momentum heading into the final quarter, and the stadium erupted when they took the lead in the middle of the fourth.
The Eagles, though, decided that wasn’t how they wanted the game to go, and perfect kicks form veterans Matt Priddis and Drew Petrie meant they stole the lead again.
But, there was more twists to come. Inaccuracy from Port meant they weren’t able to steal the lead back, but they did tie the scores.
A sensational, desperate trick from Eric Mackenzie in the final seconds – in which he sent the ball over the boundary line rather than through for a rushed behind – meant the game was tied come the final siren. Extra time it was, then.
Port’s momentum saw them skip out to a 13-point lead in extra time, before a freak goal from Josh Kennedy meant the Eagles were right in it as the final five minutes began.
Kennedy booted a second extra time goal early, before two misses from Port meant they were unable to extend their lead, but nonetheless the game was in their hands.
The Eagles went forward and with just seconds left on the clock Luke Shuey was awarded what will surely live in infamy as a contentious high contact free kick.
The siren blew as he lined up, and Shuey nailed the set shot. The Eagles won.
Charlie Dixon (inaccuracy notwithstanding) was brilliant with 23 disposals, while Robbie Gray (30 touches) Ollie Wines (28) and Boak (26) were also prolific.
Andrew Gaff (34 disposals), Matt Priddis (33 touches and a goal) and Shuey (32 and two) were excellent for the victors. Mitchell and Priddis combined for 59 disposals, and ensured they’d play again at least one more time.
The Eagles will play GWS next weekend in a semi-final at Spotless Stadium, the winner going on to play Richmond in a preliminary final at the MCG.
The devastated Port Adelaide’s season is finished, but they can also remember the time they played in this legendary, historic game.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:51pm
Kurt said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:51pm
Wow. Just wow. That ET was pretty intense.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:53pm
Ronan O'Connell said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:53pm
Amazing, ballsy win by the Eagles. They will fancy their chances against GWS, especially if Naitanui comes back.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:55pm
Tfr said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:55pm
Amazing balls win by the umpires
September 9th 2017 @ 11:33pm
Brian said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:33pm
Unfortunately i dont think nicnat is any chance next week. He hasnt played any type of game for over 12 months.
If only they hadnt got rid of the substitute. Would of been prefect for it.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:53pm
Brandon the 1st said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:53pm
Absolutely devastated, if we just could have kicked straight.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:53pm
One of these most amazing games of footy I’ve ever seen, hopefully WC pump GWS
September 9th 2017 @ 10:57pm
Mark said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:57pm
YES EAGLES WIN.
Im a North supporter who want the eagles to win GF for PETRIE. He deserves it.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:58pm
Tfr said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:58pm
Umpires just can’t keep out of it umpire so will ruin the fianls you mark my words there will be a stupid decision in the gf that will change it
September 9th 2017 @ 11:04pm
Basil said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:04pm
It was too high. It’s one of the rules of the game. Always has been.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:11pm
Internal Fixation said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:11pm
Wrong. Tackle 100% legal.
Milked by lifting the R arm.
And I’m a massive Crows fan who would relish a Power crushing defeat usually.
But that umpire should be suspended.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:11pm
Perry Bridge said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:11pm
Can’t blame the umpires when Port butcher as many chances as they did. The free was there to Shuey – accentuated by his shoulder shrug but he didn’t drop his knees and that’s what you get for tackling someone near the point of the shoulder instead of going lower. It was sloppy and that’s understandable at that stage of ET in a hard fought final.
Poor Charlie Dixon – kick a little straighter and he’s BOG by a mile. Boak too – missed a couple of potential captains goals.
Ryder may have had 54 hit outs but had very little impact in general play – compared to Petrie in particular. And perhaps the early coaching move of Westhoff loose behind the play backfired.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:12pm
Joel Erickson said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:12pm
He tackled him around the waist. It wasn’t even close to his shoulder until Shuey shrugged. It’s an incorrect decision that the AFL needs to take accountability for.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:38pm
AdelaideDocker said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:38pm
It wasn’t near the waist. Not at all.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:44pm
Joel Erickson said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:44pm
Might need to watch it again AD.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:47pm
AdelaideDocker said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:47pm
https://i.imgur.com/ruPFcLF.png
Mate, his hands are nowhere near the waist.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:52pm
Joel Erickson said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:52pm
His hand is below Shuey’s chest. That’s your waist. Either way, it’s a weak act from Shuey. I’d expect that from a Selwood or a McLean.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:13pm
Internal Fixation said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:13pm
Tackle started well below point of shoulder.
Sheuy milked it perfectly
September 9th 2017 @ 11:17pm
Knoxy said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:17pm
The umpires didn’t surrender a 13 point lead in extra time. Port have no one to blame but themselves.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:23pm
Joel Erickson said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:23pm
Or, you know, the blatantly incorrect call that gifted West Coast the winning goal. I think that probably has more to do with it.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:31pm
Ronan O'Connell said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:31pm
2:37
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnJxKRlduas
September 9th 2017 @ 11:38pm
Joel Erickson said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:38pm
What’s your point Ronan? All I’m watching is a weak West Coast player shrug into high contact because they couldn’t beat the better side legitimately.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:45pm
Mattician6x6 said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:45pm
Josh Carr you are a angry man it must be said
September 9th 2017 @ 11:47pm
Joel Erickson said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:47pm
Wouldn’t you be filthy if you watch your team’s season stolen by an umpire? If this was reversed, Western Australia would riot.
September 9th 2017 @ 11:49pm
AdelaideDocker said | September 9th 2017 @ 11:49pm
Would you be this outraged if this was reversed, Joel? If your side had won the game instead of West Coast due to an identical action..?
Genuine question here.