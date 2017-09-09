Wallabies vs Springboks kick-off time: Australia vs South Africa Rugby Championship start time and date

The Wallabies will host the Springboks at nib Stadium in Perth at 8pm AEST (6pm local time) on Saturday 9 September.
Australia come into the match looking for their first win of the Rugby Championship, after suffering back-to-back losses to New Zealand in their opening matches of the competition.
South Africa, on the other hand, have taken two wins against Argentina to start their campaign, and look to be the side most capable of challenging the All Blacks for the title.
A win on the road over the Wallabies would help them take the title of being at least the second-best Southern hemisphere side.
Match info
Where: nib Stadium, Perth
When: 8pm AEST (6pm local) Saturday 9 September
TV: Ten, live, Fox Sports, live
Betting: Wallabies $1.75, Springboks $2.10
Teams
Wallabies
15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Curtis Rona.
South Africa
15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.
All-time record Wallabies vs Springboks
2016 – Springboks won 18-10 in Pretoria
2016 – Wallabies won 23-17 in Brisbane
2015 – Wallabies won 24-20 in Brisbane
2014 – Springboks won 28-10 in Cape Town
2014 – Wallabies won 24-23 in Perth
2013 – Springboks won 28-8 in Cape Town
2013 – Springboks won 38-12 in Brisbane
2012 – Springboks won 31-8 in Pretoria
2012 – Wallabies won 26-19 in Perth
2011 – Wallabies won 11-9 in Wellington
2011 – Wallabies won 14-9 in Durban
2011 – Wallabies won 39-20 in Sydney
2010 – Wallabies won 41-39 in Bloemfontein
2010 – Springboks won 44-31 in Pretoria
2010 – Wallabies won 30-13 in Brisbane
2009 – Wallabies won 21-6 in Brisbane