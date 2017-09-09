 

Wallabies vs Springboks kick-off time: Australia vs South Africa Rugby Championship start time and date

    The Wallabies will host the Springboks at nib Stadium in Perth at 8pm AEST (6pm local time) on Saturday 9 September.

    Australia come into the match looking for their first win of the Rugby Championship, after suffering back-to-back losses to New Zealand in their opening matches of the competition.

    South Africa, on the other hand, have taken two wins against Argentina to start their campaign, and look to be the side most capable of challenging the All Blacks for the title.

    A win on the road over the Wallabies would help them take the title of being at least the second-best Southern hemisphere side.

    Adam Coleman wins a lineout for the Wallabies

    (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

    Match info

    Where: nib Stadium, Perth
    When: 8pm AEST (6pm local) Saturday 9 September
    TV: Ten, live, Fox Sports, live
    Betting: Wallabies $1.75, Springboks $2.10

    Teams

    Wallabies
    15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.

    Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Curtis Rona.

    South Africa
    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

    Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

    All-time record Wallabies vs Springboks

    2016 – Springboks won 18-10 in Pretoria
    2016 – Wallabies won 23-17 in Brisbane
    2015 – Wallabies won 24-20 in Brisbane
    2014 – Springboks won 28-10 in Cape Town
    2014 – Wallabies won 24-23 in Perth
    2013 – Springboks won 28-8 in Cape Town
    2013 – Springboks won 38-12 in Brisbane
    2012 – Springboks won 31-8 in Pretoria
    2012 – Wallabies won 26-19 in Perth
    2011 – Wallabies won 11-9 in Wellington
    2011 – Wallabies won 14-9 in Durban
    2011 – Wallabies won 39-20 in Sydney
    2010 – Wallabies won 41-39 in Bloemfontein
    2010 – Springboks won 44-31 in Pretoria
    2010 – Wallabies won 30-13 in Brisbane
    2009 – Wallabies won 21-6 in Brisbane

