Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL Finals kick-off time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The winner lives to fight another week, the loser is old news in 2017 as the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys go head-to-head in an elimination final. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, September 10 at 4:10pm (AEST).

Cronulla’s premiership defence has been patchy at times in 2017, but they’ve been able still been able to claim the 13 wins and enter the finals series in fifth position.

After defeating the Cowboys in last year’s preliminary final, the Sharks got the job done against them twice this season and will be full of confidence for this Sunday afternoon clash.

North Queensland where thereabouts for the majority of the season, but a four-game losing streak through Rounds 21 to 24 saw them destined to sit this year’s finals campaign out.

Fortunately, for the Cowboys, they were able to knock off the Tigers in Round 25 before holding onto eighth spot after the Dragons wet the bed against the Bulldogs in the last round.

Kick-off: 4:10pm (AEST), Sunday September 10

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Nine, Fox League 502

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, NRL Live Pass

Betting: Sharks $1.33, Cowboys $3.45

All-Time Head-to-Head: Sharks 27, Cowboys 16

Finals Head-to-Head: Sharks 2, Cowboys 1

Last Meeting: Cowboys 16-26 Sharks, Round 24, 2017

Squads

Cronulla Sharks

1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Jack Bird, 4. Ricky Leutele, 5. Gerard Beale, 6. James Maloney, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fafita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Luke Lewis, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Paul Gallen, 14. Jayson Bukuya, 15. Chris Heighington, 16. Jeremy Lattimore, 17. James Segeyaro

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Javid Bowen, 4. Kane Linnett, 5. Antonio Winterstein, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. John Asiata, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Scott Bolton, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Jason Taumalolo, 14. Ben Hampton, 15. Coen Hess, 16. Corey Jensen, 17. Shaun Fensom

Broadcast Information

This game will be broadcast live on both free-to-air and pay-TV through Channel Nine and Fox League 502 respectively.

Pre-game coverage on Nine begins at 3:30pm (AEST), with NSW, Queensland, the ACT and NT getting the match on Nine proper and Victoria, WA, SA and Tasmania getting it through 9Gem.

Fox League will have pre-game coverage at some point after 3pm, depending on how long the Holden Cup matches they’re broadcasting throughout the day take to complete.

If you can’t get to a TV you’re still in luck. Foxtel’s streaming service Foxtel Now has the game and is free to existing subscribers.

If you don’t have Foxtel you can still subscribe to Foxtel Now independently or get an NRL Live Pass through the NRL’s mobile app or website.