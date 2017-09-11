Socceroos qualification hopes dealt a blow with surprise venue for Syrian ‘home’ match

The Socceroos’ path to the World Cup is about to get even tougher with next month’s qualifying play-off against Syria likely to be played in the Middle East – not in Malaysia.
War-torn Syria has not played on home soil since 2010 and staged all of their third-round Asian qualifiers in Malaysia, where it was anticipated they would play host to Australia on October 5.
But it’s understood there are moves being made by Syria’s football association to ensure the clash will be held in either Jordan, Qatar or the United Arab Emirates – instead of on Australia’s doorstep in south-east Asia.
Reports from overseas suggest Abu Dhabi is the frontrunner.
Football Federation Australia is eagerly awaiting the venue announcement from the Asian Football Confederation, with official word expected in the next 24 hours.
“We haven’t heard anything officially but we’re also watching to see when the venue will be confirmed,” FFA chief executive David Gallop told AAP.
The return leg, on October 10, is locked in for ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
The Socceroos have traditionally struggled in the Middle East and have won just two of their last five qualifiers in the region.
However, the most recent win was one of Australia’s best performances in recent memory, beating the UAE 1-0 in steaming conditions in Abu Dhabi last November.
The winner of the two-legged clash between Australia and Syria will take on North and Central America’s fourth-best team in another play-off for a spot at Russia 2018.
September 11th 2017 @ 4:33pm
Waz said | September 11th 2017 @ 4:33pm
Well, we’ve been in trouble ever since our primary consideration was the quality of the pitch, the temperature, whether it would put the opposition off or not … how about we just breed footballers that can win on a bowling green or a cow paddock or heaven forbid, a desert pitch??
September 11th 2017 @ 4:43pm
Newie said | September 11th 2017 @ 4:43pm
I love the national team, but if we can’t get past Syria in a home and away tie, then we really don’t deserve to be going to the World Cup. No matter where the away leg is held. I think we’ll win both games. I’m not so confident about our CONCACAF opponents.